Quorum Cyber Named Digital Technology Business of the Year – Enterprise

Leading Microsoft-first Cyber Security Company Wins ScotlandIS Digital Technology Award

This award is external validation that our innovative, customer-focused team is maintaining exceptionally high standards of service to organisations here in our heartland and around the world. ” — Federico Charosky, Quorum Cyber’s Chief Executive Officer

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber , a Microsoft-first cyber security services provider, has won the Digital Technology Business of the Year – Enterprise award at the 2026 ScotlandIS Digital Technology Awards in Glasgow.The company also reached the final of the prestigious Cyber Excellence award, presented at the Radisson Blu hotel in Glasgow on 19th March.Showcasing excellence within the industry, the annual award ceremony rewards the innovation, expertise and ambition of businesses large and small – and the people that drive them.The Digital Tech Business of the Year – Enterprise award celebrates companies with more than 100 employees that impress the judges with their commercial success and growth. To reach the final, Quorum Cyber had to demonstrate that it is well-managed, produces outstanding technology products or services, and – above all else – must have outstanding long-term growth potential.“As a Microsoft-first cyber security specialist with deep roots in Scotland, we’re humbled and elated to have won this amazing award,” said Federico Charosky, Quorum Cyber’s Chief Executive Officer. “It's fantastic to receive external validation that our innovative, customer-focused team is maintaining exceptionally high standards of service to organisations here in our heartland and around the world.”Quorum Cyber, which won the 2025 Security MSSP of the Year award at the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, also holds the Cybersecurity Company of the Year award from the 2025 Scottish Cyber Awards. Founded as a Microsoft-first security services provider, the company is a Microsoft Solutions Provider for Security and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Quorum Cyber holds all four Microsoft Security specialisations: Cloud Security, Identity and Access Management, Information Protection and Governance, and Threat Protection.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is a proactive, threat-led cyber security company helping organisations defend against an increasingly hostile digital landscape. With customers across North America, the UK, and beyond, Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. Its mission is to help good people win by providing clarity and confidence in moments of cyber risk. For more information, visit www.quorumcyber.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.