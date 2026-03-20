Awarity’s Custom Portals Help Franchise Brands Empower Franchisees

Awarity

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Awarity recently released its configurable franchise advertising portals, designed specifically for franchise systems with 200 or more locations. The new portals are built to help franchisors scale Banner ads , Google Paid Search, Meta, Amazon Prime, and Connected TV nationally, while making it easy for local franchisees to launch campaigns that drive traffic and revenue in their individual markets.Available as part of Awarity’s platform, the franchise portals give corporate teams a central hub to manage creative and advertising co-op programs, while empowering franchisees with turnkey, location-level campaigns they can activate in just a few clicks. Each location can be targeted down to specific zip codes, with creative, messaging, and reporting, ensuring every franchise can reach the right customers with hyper-local relevance.Custom packages are available with pricing customizable for each franchise system. Awarity’s franchise portals enable franchise systems to deploy scalable advertising across multiple premium ad channels, while maintaining full control and consistency.Franchisors gain full visibility into performance across the system, while individual owners receive transparent, location-specific dashboards that clearly show how campaigns are impacting website traffic and new customer growth. Franchise portals will be available in 2026 for systems with 200 or more locations and are configured for your unique system.If you’d like to learn more about franchise advertising for your business, you can reach out to us at Awarity – your franchise digital marketing agency.Website: https://www.awarity.com/

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