Chopin Vodka Named One of the Best Vodkas of 2026 in Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards

The 76-time award-winning Polish vodka brand also opens its historic distillery for private tours.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chopin Vodka , the Polish luxury vodka brand known for its small-batch production and single-ingredient expressions, has been named one of the Top 10 Best Vodkas of 2026 in Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Awards in the Distilleries category. The recognition places Chopin Vodka among the world’s leading premium vodka brands and highlights its continued influence in the luxury spirits category.The Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate standout products, destinations, and companies that consistently exceed expectations. Winners are selected by loyal brand fans through a four-week public voting period, following nominations from industry experts and writers, including Aly Walansky, Laurie Jo Miller Farr, and Jamie Davis Smith.The recognition adds to Chopin Vodka’s growing list of international honors. The brand has earned 76 global awards to date. Notable accolades include:Best Luxury Vodka for a Martini — Men's Journal Spirits AwardsVodka of the Year — Meininger’s International Spirits AwardsMaster Medal — The Spirits Business95-point gold medals — IWSC and Beverage Testing InstituteDouble Gold — San Francisco Spirits CompetitionFounded in 1993, Chopin Vodka pioneered the super-premium, luxury vodka category and remains family-owned and operated today – a rarity in the world of spirits. The brand follows an honest farm-to-bottle philosophy, working closely with local farmers within an 18-mile radius of its distillery in Krzesk, Poland, to cultivate potatoes, rye, and wheat. Chopin Vodka’s distillery dates back to 1896, with over a century’s worth of knowledge lining its walls.Now, the family-run business is inviting visitors inside the historic distillery with private tours by appointment. Guests will have a firsthand look at Chopin Vodka’s small-batch production and a transparent view into its distillation process. Three different tour packages are available, with the option of adding on a guided vodka tasting and a two-course locally sourced lunch. Those interested in scheduling a tour or learning more about availability can contact tours@chopinvodka.com.“We’re honored to be recognized by Newsweek’s readers and industry experts,” said Tad Dorda, founder and CEO of Chopin Vodka. “Awards like this are especially meaningful because they reflect the growing appreciation for vodka as a craft spirit just like whiskey or tequila. Not many vodka distilleries open their doors to visitors, but as a brand built on honesty and transparency - and with nothing to hide - we’re proud to welcome guests in and share exactly how Chopin Vodka is made, from the ingredients we choose to the traditions we follow.”From refined everyday luxury to ultra-collectible rarities, Chopin Vodka’s portfolio spans classic expressions such as Potato, Rye, and Wheat alongside the coveted Family Reserve and Vintage Vault. Each one showcases the distinctive character of its base ingredient – an approach that continues to earn the brand international recognition.Chopin Vodka Key Facts:Brand: Chopin VodkaFounded: 1993Distillery Established: 1896Location: Krzesk, PolandCategory: Luxury vodka / premium Polish vodkaNotable Products: Potato vodka, rye vodka, wheat vodka, and single-ingredient expressionsAwards: 75+ international awardsFAQ:Why was Chopin Vodka named one of the Best Vodkas of 2026 by Newsweek?Chopin Vodka was named one of the Top 10 Best Vodkas of 2026 in the Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards. Winners are selected through a four-week public voting period by readers and brand fans, alongside nominations from industry experts.What makes Chopin Vodka different from other premium vodka brands?Chopin Vodka produces single-ingredient expressions made from potatoes, rye, or wheat rather than blended grains. Each vodka is crafted in small batches using traditional Polish distillation methods.Where is Chopin Vodka produced?Chopin Vodka is distilled in Krzesk, Poland, at a historic distillery established in 1896, using potatoes, rye, and wheat sourced from nearby farms.Can visitors tour the Chopin Vodka distillery?Yes. For the first time in its 30+ year history, Chopin Vodka is offering private distillery tours by appointment, giving visitors a look at its small-batch production process.How many awards has Chopin Vodka won?Chopin Vodka has earned 76 international awards, including honors from the IWSC, Beverage Testing Institute, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and Meininger’s International Spirits Awards.What types of vodka does Chopin Vodka produce?Chopin Vodka produces Potato, Rye, and Wheat vodkas, along with rare expressions such as Family Reserve and releases from the Vintage Vault.

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