Influential Women Spotlights Christine Schrage: UNI Associate Professor and Global Initiatives Coordinator

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding International Learning Opportunities and Advancing Global Education Through Teaching, Mentorship, and ServiceChristine Schrage, Associate Professor of Instruction at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), has spent nearly three decades dedicated to educating, mentoring, and preparing students to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world. Serving as Global Initiatives Coordinator within the David W. Wilson College of Business, she has played a key role in developing international programs that equip students with the knowledge, cultural awareness, and practical skills needed to navigate global markets and complex international business environments.Throughout her 28-year academic career, Christine has championed experiential learning, connecting classroom instruction with real-world global experiences. Through international teaching engagements, study programs, and student competitions, she has worked to broaden students’ perspectives and strengthen their ability to operate effectively across cultures.Christine brings a diverse professional background to her work, with experience spanning agribusiness, international trade, mediation, and medical device marketing. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa and is a Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) and Certified CGBP Trainer. In addition, she has completed advanced training in cultural intelligence, further enhancing her ability to prepare students for international collaboration and cross-cultural communication.Her academic and professional interests include mediation, trade training, cultural competency, microcredit initiatives, and development programs in less-developed countries. Through both teaching and research, she emphasizes the importance of global awareness and ethical engagement in business and economic development.In addition to her work in higher education, Christine is also a published children’s book author whose writing promotes global awareness and cross-cultural understanding among young readers. Her books reflect her belief that fostering curiosity about other cultures at an early age can inspire greater empathy and understanding in future generations.Beyond the university setting, Christine has devoted significant time to humanitarian work and expanding educational access around the world. She is the Founder and President of Hands for Hope, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational resources and support to children in underserved communities. Through this initiative and other service efforts, she has helped support schools and literacy programs in countries including Nicaragua, Panama, Ghana, and Ethiopia.Her global service has also included participation in medical missions to Ethiopia with Project CURE, further reflecting her commitment to improving lives through education and service.Christine attributes her professional success to lifelong learning, resilience, and a deep commitment to education. Her academic journey was shaped by an earlier career in agribusiness and a pivotal decision to return to school for a business degree following a personal loss. That experience strengthened her determination and ultimately redirected her career toward international business education, where she found lasting purpose.Mentorship has been a cornerstone of Christine’s work at UNI. Over the years, she has guided numerous students through hands-on learning experiences, including international study programs and supply chain case competitions. These opportunities provide students with practical insight into global commerce while strengthening problem-solving and leadership skills.Christine finds particular satisfaction in witnessing her students’ professional success. Many of the students she has mentored have secured positions at major organizations such as Collins Aerospace. Some have even returned to the academic community to establish annual competitions that attract participants from around the world, further expanding opportunities for international collaboration.Christine’s commitment to global understanding extends into her personal life as well. She frequently welcomes international students to her acreage in Iowa, offering them a welcoming environment where they can experience American culture, connect with nature, and feel supported while studying far from home. Through these experiences, she hopes to build bridges of understanding that extend far beyond the classroom.The values most important to Christine in both her professional and personal life center on family, community, and meaningful human connection. She treasures spending time with her four grandchildren, finding great joy and purpose in nurturing strong family bonds and creating lasting memories together.Widely respected for her mentorship and leadership, Christine Schrage continues to make a lasting impact through education, global engagement, and service—empowering students and communities around the world through the transformative power of learning.Learn More about Christine Schrage:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Chris-Schrage , or through her profile on the University of Northern Iowa, https://business.uni.edu/marketing-entrepreneurship/directory/christine-schrage Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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