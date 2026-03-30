Household cleaning leader SunSun Sponge debuts on Amazon US, entering global markets with 5-star reviews

Available now on Amazon US ・SunSun Sponge Kitchen Sponges, Made in Japan All Surface Scratch-Free Odor Resistant Durable Long-Lasting Sponge for Dishwashing, Pastel Color, 4 Count SunSun Sponge Kitchen Sponges, Made in Japan All Surface Scratch-Free Odor Resistant Durable Long-Lasting Sponge for Dishwashing, Monochrome, 4 Count FRONT GENERAL STORE (Brooklyn, USA) Merci (France)

A durable, odor-resistant dish sponge made in Japan gains traction across North America following strong POP UP demand

SETAGAYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dainichi Corporation Co., Ltd. has launched SunSun Sponge, a kitchen cleaning product on Amazon US, expanding its dishwashing experience overseas.

https://x.gd/qsQOR

The product has already been introduced in retail stores across North America, where it has generated strong demand, including rapid sell-outs at POP UP events.

Product Lineup

・SunSun Sponge Kitchen Sponges, Made in Japan All Surface Scratch-Free Odor Resistant Durable Long-Lasting Sponge for Dishwashing

Selected 5-Star Reviews

・”I am super happy with this purchase. It really expands into a rather nice size sponge with lots of flexibility in its movements so it’s easy to squish it into small spaces. It has the perfect amount of scrub too, not too harsh but it’s gonna scrub ya. I plan to purchase more because every time I find a great buy, it seems to become unavailable.”

・”Durable, clean, good quality, can’t describe how good these sponges are. I hope the manufacturer keep this high standards forever. Thank you!”

・”These are very nice sponges. Clean very well and so far hasn't soured.”

Dainichi Corporation

Dainichi Corporation is more than just a manufacturer. Since our founding in 1973, we have been a family-owned business for over 50 years, spanning three generations. This legacy is more than just a record of time; it is a guarantee of our unwavering commitment to quality—undisturbed by short-term gains—as well as our long-term stability and consistent vision. At the core of our business lies a philosophy inherited from our founder: "Enriching the daily dishwashing experience." This principle forms the foundation of all our product development and our promise to our customers. We are confident that this steadfast philosophy and our long history serve as the ultimate testament to the "trust" that our international partners value most.

Tagline

The tagline “Shine life.” expresses a commitment to bringing brightness to everyday living. It reflects both the company’s history and its ling-term vision. Building on over 50 years of experience, Dainichi Corporation continues to deliver value with a forward-looking approach.

SunSun Sponge

Since its founding, Dainichi Corporation has manufactured and sold solid dishwashing soap. Through this process, research led to the development of a compatible sponge, resulting in the SunSun Sponge made from high-quality polyurethane.

The product is highly durable, lasting more than six months, contributing to waste reduction. It produces foam quickly, rinses efficiently, and drains water effectively, supporting water conservation. Delivered in a compressed 7mm package, it also allows for easy storage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.