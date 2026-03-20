Influential Women Spotlights Dr. Lizzie Bowdridge: Assistant Professor at WVU School of Medicine

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Research on Environmental Toxicants and Reproductive Health While Investigating Their Impact on Maternal and Fetal HealthDr. Lizzie Bowdridge is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physiology, Pharmacology & Toxicology at the West Virginia University School of Medicine, where she is dedicated to advancing research that explores the relationship between environmental exposures and reproductive health. Specializing in reproductive physiology and toxicology, her work focuses on understanding how maternal exposure to environmental toxicants can influence pregnancy outcomes and fetal development.Through her research, Dr. Bowdridge examines the effects of substances such as nano-titanium dioxide and electronic cigarettes on maternal and fetal health. Her work seeks to uncover how these environmental exposures may disrupt critical pregnancy processes, particularly by affecting important hormones such as estradiol. By studying how these hormonal pathways influence vascular and endocrine function during pregnancy, she aims to better understand the biological mechanisms behind complications that can lead to adverse reproductive outcomes.Ultimately, Dr. Bowdridge’s research is designed to help improve maternal and fetal health by identifying risks associated with environmental toxicants and contributing to scientific knowledge that may guide safer practices and preventative strategies.Before becoming an Assistant Professor, Dr. Bowdridge held several academic research roles at West Virginia University, including serving as a Research Assistant Professor and Postdoctoral Fellow. In these positions, she contributed to multiple studies in reproductive toxicology while also mentoring students and supporting collaborative research initiatives.Mentorship remains a central part of her work. Dr. Bowdridge is passionate about guiding undergraduate students through hands-on research experiences, helping them develop strong laboratory skills and a deeper understanding of scientific inquiry. She was awarded the Travis Stimeling Award for Mentoring Undergraduates in Research in 2024, which recognizes faculty who encourage and support undergraduates in making an original intellectual contribution to their discipline. Many of the students she mentors gain valuable experience that prepares them for careers in biomedical sciences, with previous students currently enrolled in veterinary medicine, physician assistant programs, graduate, and medical school.Dr. Bowdridge earned her Ph.D. in Reproductive Physiology from West Virginia University and holds a Master of Science in Animal Sciences and Physiology from North Carolina State University. Throughout her career, she has developed extensive expertise in laboratory techniques, including radioimmunoassay, cell culture, placental perfusion and function, and immunohistochemistry—methods that play a vital role in studying reproductive biology and toxicological effects.Her passion for reproductive research developed early in her academic journey. Initially interested in veterinary medicine during college, Dr. Bowdridge soon discovered that her curiosity about pregnancy and the reproductive system was best pursued through scientific research. That interest evolved into a long-term commitment to understanding how environmental factors can influence reproductive health.Today, she continues to combine her scientific work with mentorship, helping students explore careers in research while advancing studies that could improve health outcomes for mothers and babies.Dr. Bowdridge attributes much of her success to maintaining a clear sense of curiosity and purpose, along with the ability to prioritize responsibilities in a demanding academic environment. One of the most valuable pieces of advice she has received is that it is impossible to do everything at once. Learning to focus on the most meaningful goals has allowed her to balance research, teaching, and mentorship effectively.She encourages young women entering scientific fields to believe in their potential and remain persistent in pursuing their goals. According to Dr. Bowdridge, passion and dedication can open the door to impactful discoveries and fulfilling careers in science.Outside of her academic work, Dr. Bowdridge values health, family, and compassion. She stays active through running and regular workouts, enjoys spending time with her two daughters, and cares for her animals—activities that help her maintain balance while continuing her work in research and education.Learn More about Dr. Lizzie Bowdridge:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Lizzie-Bowdridge or through her profile on West Virginia University, https://directory.hsc.wvu.edu/Profile/67384 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.