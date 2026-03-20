Influential Women Profiles Cheri Warcholak Lohrey: Bestselling Author, Inspiring Pause, Breathe, and Pivot

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharing Her Journey with Multiple Sclerosis Through Memoir, Children’s Books, and Advocacy for ResilienceLas Vegas, Nevada – Cheri Warcholak (pronounced War-shaw-lick) Lohrey, once a meticulous planner, devoted educator, and fitness enthusiast, was living a full and carefully structured life when everything suddenly changed. A tumultuous diagnosis of multiple sclerosis altered the path she had spent years building. Yet, even as her life plan was upended, Cheri’s unwavering determination to “Never Give Up” became the guiding force behind a new and unexpected journey—one defined by resilience, creativity, and purpose.After more than 25 years as an educator, Cheri had dedicated her career to guiding students, fostering growth, and serving others through learning. Teaching and counseling were not simply her profession; it was a calling. But in 2020, following her multiple sclerosis progression, she was forced to step away from the traditional school setting, entering a period of profound uncertainty and personal reflection.Rather than allowing chronic illness to define her limitations, Cheri began exploring a new avenue of expression—writing.That journey led to the publication of her international bestselling memoir, Powered by the Pivot: Secrets Revealed in My Journey Manifesting Peace, Love, and Gratitude. In the book, Cheri candidly explores the realities of illness, identity, and resilience while sharing the deeply personal mindset that helped her navigate one of life’s most difficult transitions.“Writing became an outlet for processing my experience,” Cheri explains. “It allowed me to pause, breathe, and pivot—three simple yet powerful steps that helped me find peace in the midst of uncertainty.”Her memoir’s message resonated widely, inspiring readers who face their own unexpected challenges. In 2025, the story reached an even broader audience when Cheri’s memoir was released as an Audible version in her voice, as only she could share her story of heartbreak and hope to unexpected happiness.But Cheri’s creative journey did not stop there. After pouring her heart and soul into her memoir, she discovered a surprising new passion: writing picture books. Her second and third books, Cleo the Caterpillar CAN Pivot and I AM Cleo, demonstrate her captivating storytelling style through rhythm and rhyme. Written for readers of all ages, the books present powerful life messages in a format that is both engaging and deeply meaningful.Her latest release, I AM Cleo, published in February 2026, is her most vulnerable and personal work to date. Through storytelling and her original illustrations, Cheri offers an honest and compassionate way for families—especially children—to understand chronic illness. The book blends creativity with emotional insight, portraying mental, emotional, and physical challenges in a way that encourages empathy and understanding.I AM Cleo also marks Cheri’s debut as a visual storyteller. Her illustrations provide symbolic interpretations of her personal journey, offering readers an intimate glimpse into the realities of navigating life’s pivots.For Cheri, creativity became more than storytelling—it became healing.Writing and drawing revealed how creativity and neurological change can intersect in unexpected ways. What began as a therapeutic process evolved into a mission to help others feel less alone in their struggles.Her work invites readers to embrace change, find support through real-life moments of decision-making, and ease the emotional weight that illness can carry. Through her storytelling, Cheri seeks to build confidence, encourage mindfulness, and inspire personal growth.Today, with the help of virtual connections, she continues to share her story through podcasts, book clubs, writers’ groups, and MS support groups. On video or in-person, she brings the same authenticity and vulnerability that define her books.Cheri attributes her joy of storytelling, not to rigid plans or predetermined outcomes, but to a willingness to embrace change and remain true to herself. “Just because things don’t go according to plan doesn’t mean you don’t have purpose,” she says. “When my activities became limited, I had to rediscover who I was. I learned to lean into discomfort, find my voice, and share it in my own way.”Her message resonates particularly strongly with young women navigating their own professional journeys and anyone facing challenges in life. Cheri encourages them to remain open to unexpected opportunities and to never abandon their sense of purpose—even when the path forward looks different than imagined.Advocacy is now central to her mission. Cheri is passionate about amplifying the voices of individuals living with disabilities and chronic illness, while also challenging the misconception that stepping away from a traditional career diminishes one’s value.Having experienced the disorientation of leaving professional organizations and questioning her relevance—even with a Master’s Degree and decades of experience—Cheri discovered an important truth: contribution does not disappear; it evolves.Today, Cheri Warcholak Lohrey—a suburban wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, author, and illustrator—continues navigating the complexities of chronic illness with grace, gratitude, and a renewed perspective on life. By focusing on simplicity, creativity, and connection, she demonstrates that even life’s most difficult pivots can lead to profound purpose.Learn More about Cheri Warcholak Lohrey:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cheri-lohrey or through her website, https://cherilohrey.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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