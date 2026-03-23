Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2026 advancing with immersive gaming technologies

Casino Gaming Equipment Market Insights

The Business Research Company's Casino Gaming Equipment Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $13.32 billion in 2025 to $14.07 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The casino gaming equipment market is dominated by a mix of global gaming technology providers, integrated casino solution companies, and specialized electronic gaming machine manufacturers. Companies are focusing on advanced slot innovations, AI-driven player analytics, cashless gaming systems, and enhanced digital experiences to strengthen market presence and improve operational efficiency. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, product innovation, system integration, and recurring revenue models remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological advancement, and strategic partnerships within the evolving casino gaming ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Casino Gaming Equipment Market?

• According to our research, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The company, which is directly involved in the casino gaming equipment market, offers a wide range of slot machines, electronic gaming machines (EGMs), digital gaming content, casino management systems, and online real-money gaming solutions that support land-based casinos, integrated resorts, and regulated gaming operators worldwide.

Who Are The Major Players In The Casino Gaming Equipment Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the casino gaming equipment market are Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., International Game Technology plc (IGT), Light & Wonder Inc. (formerly Scientific Games), Novomatic AG, Everi Holdings Inc., Konami Group Corporation, Aruze Gaming America Inc., Zitro Games International, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, JCM Global, Incredible Technologies Inc., Euro Games Technology Ltd., Melco International Development Limited, TCS JohnHuxley, PlayAGS Inc., Suzohapp Co., Gamebridge Casino Equipment, Recreativos Franco SA, Amatic Industries GmbH, Gaming Partners International Inc., Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., Angel Playing Cards Co. Ltd., Matsui Gaming Machine Co. Ltd., Galaxy Gaming Inc., Jackpot Digital Inc., Ainsworth Game Technology Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Casino Gaming Equipment Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 10% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects competitive dynamics shaped by regulatory compliance requirements, capital-intensive manufacturing capabilities, continuous product innovation, strong distribution networks, and long-term relationships with casinos and gaming operators, alongside the need for advanced technology integration, cybersecurity safeguards, and adherence to stringent gaming standards across regulated jurisdictions. Leading players such as Aristocrat Leisure Limited, International Game Technology plc, Light & Wonder Inc., Novomatic AG, Everi Holdings Inc., Konami Group Corporation, Aruze Gaming America Inc., Zitro Games International, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, JCM Global hold notable market shares through diversified gaming portfolios, advanced slot and electronic table game technologies, proprietary gaming content, global distribution networks, long-term operator partnerships, and continuous innovation in cashless and digital gaming systems. As demand for immersive gaming experiences, regulatory-compliant solutions, cashless ecosystems, and integrated casino management platforms grows, strategic collaborations, product development, and geographic expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. (3%)

o International Game Technology plc (IGT) (2%)

o Light & Wonder Inc. (formerly Scientific Games) (2%)

o Novomatic AG (1%)

o Everi Holdings Inc. (1%)

o Konami Group Corporation (1%)

o Aruze Gaming America Inc. (0.2%)

o Zitro Games International (0.2%)

o Las Vegas Sands Corporation (0.2%)

o JCM Global (0.2%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Casino Gaming Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18533&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Casino Gaming Equipment Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the casino gaming equipment market include Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation), ArcelorMittal S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, ATI Inc. (Allegheny Technologies Incorporated), Carpenter Technology Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., 3M Company, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Molex LLC, TDK Corporation, Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., Nidec Corporation, Epson Atmix Corporation, Heraeus Holding GmbH.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Casino Gaming Equipment Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the casino gaming equipment market include RGB International Bhd., Gaming Support B.V., Casino Technology AD, TCSJohnHuxley Ltd., Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., Gaming Partners International Corporation, Angel Playing Cards Co. Ltd., Matsui Gaming Machine Co. Ltd., Euro Games Technology North America LLC, SuzoHapp Group, JCM American Corporation, TransAct Technologies Incorporated, FutureLogic Inc., Nanoptix Inc., Patriot Gaming & Electronics Inc., Atlas Gaming Ltd., Interblock d.d., Spintec d.o.o., Alfastreet d.o.o., Merkur Gaming GmbH.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Casino Gaming Equipment Market?

• Major end users in the casino gaming equipment market include MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Wynn Resorts Limited, Las Vegas Sands Corp., Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Genting Berhad, Crown Resorts Limited, Hard Rock International Inc., Bally’s Corporation, Penn Entertainment Inc., Boyd Gaming Corporation, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Seminole Gaming, Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd., Resorts World Sentosa Pte Ltd., Sands China Ltd., SJM Holdings Limited, Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Artificial intelligence-enabled gaming cabinets with immersive large-format curved screens are transforming the casino gaming equipment market by enhancing player engagement, improving operational efficiency, and enabling real-time data-driven personalization across gaming floors.

• In September 2025, International Game Technology plc (IGT) introduced a 55-inch curved screen AI-powered gaming cabinet, designed to analyze player preferences in real time and deliver tailored game content and targeted marketing messages.

• The system integrates with casino management platforms to track engagement metrics, optimize player journeys, increase session durations, and maximize revenue potential across the gaming floor.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Enhancing Player Engagement Through Next-Generation Slot Machines With Advanced Lighting And Immersive Display Technologies

• Modernizing Classic Mechanical Stepper Cabinets With Integrated Digital Interactivity

• Developing Dual-Screen Gaming Cabinets With Dynamic Lighting Systems To Elevate Visual Appeal And Gameplay Experience

• Launching High-Resolution Jumbo Cabinets With Integrated LED Panels To Deliver Expansive, High-Impact Display Areas Across Casino Floors

Access The Detailed Casino Gaming Equipment Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/casino-gaming-equipment-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.