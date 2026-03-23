Back on Track Chiropractic Shares Checklist to Prevent Youth Sports Injuries

Pediatric Chiropractic Back Pain Chiropractor neck pain chiropractor. Corrective Exercises

Back on Track Chiropractic shares a simple checklist to help prevent youth sports injuries and keep young athletes safe, strong, and active.

OLIVE BRANCH, MS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the city now registering children for the 2026 baseball and softball seasons, Back on Track Chiropractic is helping families prepare young athletes safely for the season. The clinic has created a simple and easy-to-follow YouthAthlete Checklist.This checklist shows parents and children ways to get ready for sports, stay healthy, and avoid injuries early in the season.Understanding the Risks for Young AthletesPlaying sports is fun, but it also comes with risks. Kids who play baseball and softball can get hurt if their bodies are not ready. Common problems include sore muscles, joint pain, and injuries from overuse. These injuries can keep children from playing and sometimes cause long-term problems.Back on Track Chiropractic helps families understand these risks and take steps to prevent them. The clinic encourages children to prepare their bodies before the season starts. This preparation can help young players stay strong, safe, and confident while playing sports.The Youth Athlete Checklist: Key RecommendationsThe Youth Athlete Checklist from Back on Track Chiropractic gives simple steps that children can follow to stay healthy. Here are the main points of the checklist.1. Pre-Season Physical AssessmentBefore starting practice, children should have a check-up to see how their bodies are doing. The doctor or therapist can check posture, flexibility, and muscle strength. They can also find areas that need extra attention so children can train safely.2. Warm-Up and Stretching RoutinesWarming up is very important. Children should do exercises that get their muscles moving and their joints ready. Stretching before playing helps prevent injuries. The checklist shows stretches for shoulders, elbows, knees, and hips. These areas are used a lot in baseball and softball.3. Strength and ConditioningStrong muscles help children play better and prevent injuries. The checklist includes simple exercises for core strength, balance, and endurance. These exercises are easy for kids to do at home or during practice. They also help correct muscle imbalances that could lead to injuries.4. Proper Technique and Body MechanicsHow a child moves when throwing, hitting, or running can make a big difference. Using the correct technique reduces the chance of getting hurt. The checklist teaches simple tips for good form in pitching, batting, and running. Practicing with the right technique is safer and helps children perform better.5. Recovery and Rest StrategiesRest is just as important as practice. Children need time to recover between games and practice. Proper sleep, good nutrition, and drinking enough water are part of recovery. The checklist also reminds children to take breaks during practice to avoid getting tired and injured.6. Footwear and Equipment ConsiderationsWearing the right shoes and protective gear can prevent injuries. Children should use cleats that fit well and check that all their equipment is safe. Back on Track Chiropractic also reminds parents to make sure bats, gloves, and helmets are the right size for their child.Promoting a Culture of Safety and PerformanceBack on Track Chiropractic wants parents, coaches, and young athletes to think about safety first. Following the checklist helps children enjoy the season while staying healthy. It also teaches children good habits that they can use in other sports and activities.Preventing injuries is not just about avoiding pain. It is also about helping children feel confident and strong. Learning to move safely and take care of their bodies sets young athletes up for success both on the field and in life.About Back on Track ChiropracticBack on Track Chiropractic is located in Olive Branch, MS. The clinic helps people of all ages improve their health and move without pain. They focus on preventing injuries, treating problems early, and helping patients reach their best performance.The clinic offers care that includes chiropractic adjustments, exercises to fix muscle imbalances, guidance on nutrition and wellness, and other safe treatments. The team at Back on Track Chiropractic works with families and athletes to make sure their bodies are healthy, strong, and ready for any challenge.Parents who want to access the Youth Athlete Checklist or learn more about injury prevention for young athletes can visit www.botchiropractic.com Media ContactPhone: (662) 890-6000Address: 6888 Goodman RdOlive Branch, MS 38654Website: www.botchiropractic.com

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