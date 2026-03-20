LaSource Automotive Announces Strategic Expansion with New Insurance Division

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaSource Automotive, the invitation-only platform for hypercar acquisition and restoration, today announces a significant expansion of its private client service ecosystem. The firm has launched LaSource Insurance Services.

Bespoke Protection for High-Value Portfolios

Under the leadership of James Banks, former Head of Bespoke Cars at McLaren, LaSource has launched LaSource Insurance Services in collaboration with esteemed independent broker Ferg McCall. This new division provides private consultations to secure bespoke coverage for hypercar collections, as well as the commercial interests and luxury estates that support them.

"In the hypercar world, the transaction is just the beginning," says James Banks, Founder of LaSource. "By working with Ferg and his extensive network of specialist underwriters, we are ensuring that the same level of technical expertise we apply to sourcing a vehicle is applied to its protection. We share a commitment to discretion and a 'portfolio-first' approach that treats these vehicles as the significant assets they are."

Sophisticated Capital Solutions via Private Lending Alliances

To complement its acquisition and protection pillars, LaSource leverages established relationships with premier private credit partners specialising in the ultra-high-net-worth market. These alliances provide tailored financing structures for individual acquisitions or entire portfolios, offering the flexibility required for eight and nine-figure transactions.

By utilising the deep market intelligence of its strategic financing network, LaSource clients can optimise the equity within their collections to fund new acquisitions, facilitate estate planning, or diversify into other asset classes. These collateral-focused credit facilities are designed to offer rapid access to capital without the exhaustive financial disclosures or personal covenants often required by traditional private banks.

A Seamless Asset Ecosystem

The integration of these services allows LaSource to support collectors at every stage of ownership:

● Acquire: Expert sourcing and restoration through the vetted LaSource network.

● Protect: Specialised insurance consultations via LaSource Insurance Services,

providing unparalleled access to the specialty insurance markets.

● Leverage: Strategic equity-release and refinancing solutions through specialist

lending partners.

"Our goal is to provide a holistic view of the collector's world," says Ferg McCall. "As well as insuring a car, we're also securing the entire ecosystem behind the collector, from their commercial holdings to their luxury properties."

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