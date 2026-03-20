Teresa Broussard Empowers Healthcare Moms to Escape Burnout in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Teresa Broussard

High Ticket Sales Coach Helps Women Create Flexible Income and Prioritize Health Without Working Extra Shifts

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology highlighting women who are redefining leadership, resilience, and financial independence. Among the inspiring contributors is Teresa Broussard, a High Ticket Sales Coach from Morgan City, Louisiana, whose chapter reflects her mission to help women, particularly healthcare professionals and mothers, reclaim control of their time, health, and financial future.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition brings together powerful stories from women around the world who have transformed personal challenges into platforms for empowerment and growth. Each chapter showcases women who are stepping into leadership while creating meaningful change in their communities.Teresa’s contribution to the book is rooted in her firsthand understanding of the pressures many healthcare professionals face. After spending the last ten months building her business, Teresa has dedicated her work to supporting women who feel overwhelmed by demanding schedules, emotional exhaustion, and the constant responsibility of caring for others before themselves.As a healthcare professional herself, Teresa understands the desire many women have to create a better life for their families while feeling limited by the demands of their careers. Long shifts, high stress environments, and the emotional weight of patient care often leave women feeling stretched thin with little time left for their own wellbeing.“My business is about helping women and moms in healthcare break free from burnout while allowing them to gain control of their health as well,” Teresa explains. “So many women are running on empty. I want them to know they have options.”Through her work in high-ticket sales, Teresa provides access to medical grade water technology designed to support overall health and wellness. These products help families improve the quality of water in their homes while also providing individuals the opportunity to create an additional income stream.Clients who work with Teresa have the flexibility to simply improve their home health or build a business around sharing the products with others. For many women, the opportunity represents a pathway to financial breathing room without needing to work additional hours away from their families.Teresa primarily serves individuals who want to take control of both their health and their financial future. Many of the women she mentors are healthcare professionals who are searching for a flexible income option that allows them to reduce overtime, regain personal balance, and spend more time with their families.For Teresa, the opportunity extends far beyond traditional sales. She believes it represents something much deeper for the women she serves.“It’s about choice,” Teresa shares. “Choice to work flexible hours. Choice to be present for your kids. Choice to grow financially without feeling burned out.”Through mentorship and community support, Teresa walks women step by step through the process of building confidence, learning new skills, and creating income in a way that feels sustainable and aligned with their lives.Her approach focuses on helping women shift their mindset from feeling stuck in demanding careers to believing they have the power to build new possibilities for themselves and their families.As burnout continues to impact healthcare professionals across the country, Teresa is committed to providing a solution that supports both wellness and financial opportunity.High Ticket Sales is currently welcoming women who are ready to improve their health while exploring new income opportunities that allow them to build a more balanced life.Teresa believes that when women are given the tools, mentorship, and community support they need, they can create a future that no longer requires sacrificing their health or family time.Her chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition encourages women who feel exhausted and limited by their circumstances to recognize that they have options and that building a better path forward is possible.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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