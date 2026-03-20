Minister Ronald Lamola: SADC Council of Ministers Meeting

Honourable Mr Mulambo Haimbe, SC, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, and Incoming Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers,

Honourable Prof. Amon Murwira, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and Outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers,

Honourable Ministers and Heads of Delegations,

Your Excellency, Mr Elias Mpedi Magosi, Executive Secretary of SADC,

The Chairperson of the Standing Committee of Senior Officials,

SADC Deputy Executive Secretaries,

Senior Officials and Experts from Member States,

SADC Secretariat Staff,

Members of the media,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good afternoon!

As we conclude this meeting of the Council of Ministers, allow me to express my sincere appreciation to all Ministers and Heads of Delegation for the constructive and forward-looking spirit that characterised our deliberations over the past two days. Our discussions have once again demonstrated the strength of our shared commitment to advancing regional cooperation and integration in Southern Africa.

Honourable Ministers,

It has almost become a cliché to say that the world is now in an era of uncertainty and strain arising from the convergence of geopolitical tensions, economic volatility, climate-induced shocks, and disruptions in global supply chains, all of which have direct implications for developing regions such as ours. It is therefore not by accident that our meeting devoted considerable time to discussing the impact of these developments on our Organisation. Paramount among our outcomes is the decision for the Chairperson of the Council of Ministers to convene a Retreat of Ministers of Foreign Affairs to assess these developments not later than June 2026. This is an important task that we must undertake with urgency, clarity, and strategic focus.

Colleagues,

Over the course of our deliberations, Council has considered a number of strategic matters that are central to the continued strengthening of our Organisation and the advancement of regional integration. Among these were the status of the finances of the Organisation, progress in the implementation of the Resource Mobilisation Framework, and developments relating to the operationalisation of the Regional Development Fund. These matters remain critical for ensuring that our regional programmes are supported by predictable and sustainable financial resources. Council has also taken note of progress made in the implementation of decisions previously adopted by Council and Summit. Strengthening accountability and improving the pace of implementation remain essential if we are to maintain momentum in advancing our regional priorities. In this regard, continued collaboration between Member States and the Secretariat will be vital.

Honourable Ministers,

A key highlight of our meeting was the consideration of the Mid-Term Review of the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020–2030. Council welcomes the emphasis placed on prioritising a limited number of high-impact flagship initiatives to focus our collective efforts on programmes capable of unlocking regional growth, strengthening resilience to climate-related challenges, accelerating industrialisation, and improving infrastructure connectivity across our region. These efforts must be supported by measures aimed at addressing the inherent risks identified in the implementation of the RISDP, including macroeconomic volatility, climate-related shocks, and limited fiscal space in some Member States. In this regard, we strongly support the convening of a Technical Workshop of Senior Officials to consider the report of the Mid-Term Review and its risk assessment outcomes.

Distinguished Delegates,

Throughout our discussions, we have been reminded that regional integration must ultimately deliver meaningful improvements in the lives of our citizens. The success of our work will therefore be measured not only by the decisions we have taken here, but also by the extent to which those decisions translate into practical outcomes that expand economic opportunities, strengthen resilience, and improve livelihoods across the region.

Indeed, the people of our region look to this Organisation to play a meaningful role in advancing development, promoting peace and stability, and fostering economic transformation. It is therefore incumbent upon all of us to ensure that the commitments we have made are translated into concrete action at both national and regional levels. Their successful implementation will require sustained collaboration among Member States, effective coordination with the Secretariat, and continued engagement with regional and international partners.

Distinguished Delegates,

As we depart from this meeting, let us carry forward the spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility that has characterised our discussions. By working together with determination and purpose, we can continue to strengthen regional integration and build a more prosperous, resilient, and inclusive future for the people of our region and, by extension, for the people of our continent.

With these remarks, I declare this meeting officially closed and wish you all safe travels back to your respective countries.

I look forward to our continued collaboration in advancing the objectives of our regional community.

I thank you.

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