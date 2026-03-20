Sleep Divorce Is Rising — Downtown Dental Design in Austin, TX: Sleep Apnea Treatment for Better Health & Relationships

Logo of Downtown Dental Design Austin dentist Dr. Negar Eslami in the modern, welcoming lobby of Downtown Dental Design Modern general dentistry in action—Dr. Negar Eslami uses digital tools to guide exams and restorative treatment planning at Downtown Design Dental in Austin

Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS, explains how custom oral appliances help Austin couples sleep better, breathe easier, and wake up healthier — without a CPAP machine.

We don't just treat snoring — we uncover hidden heart disease risks that patients had no idea existed until they walked through our door.” — DR. Negar Eslami, DDS

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the United States, a growing number of couples are choosing to sleep in separate rooms — a trend widely referred to as "sleep divorce." For many, chronic snoring is not simply a nuisance; it may be a sign of obstructive sleep apnea, a serious and treatable condition with significant whole-body health consequences. Downtown Dental Design - Austin TX , located at 507 Pressler St #350, Austin, TX 78703, is raising awareness about the health risks of untreated sleep apnea — and the dental solutions helping Austin residents breathe easier and sleep better. Led by Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS, the practice offers custom oral appliance therapy and night guards as effective, patient-friendly alternatives to traditional CPAP treatment.Sleep Apnea Is a Whole-Body Health IssueObstructive sleep apnea causes repeated breathing interruptions during sleep, preventing the body from reaching the deep, restorative rest it needs. Medical research has linked untreated sleep apnea to elevated risks of cardiovascular disease, stroke, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and cognitive decline."In my 25 years of practice, I've seen that a 'sleep divorce' is often a cry for help for a partner's health. We aren't just saving sleep — we're often uncovering risks for heart disease that the patient wasn't even aware of," says Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS, a leading dentist in Downtown Austin, TX. For many Austin residents, the path to diagnosis begins not with a sleep specialist — but with a visit to their dentist.A Comfortable, CPAP-Free SolutionFor patients with mild to moderate sleep apnea, Downtown Dental Design offers custom oral appliance therapy — a clinically recognized CPAP alternative. These precisely fitted devices gently reposition the jaw during sleep to keep the airway open, reduce snoring, and improve oxygen flow. They are compact, travel-friendly, and tailored to each patient's anatomy. For patients with an existing diagnosis, Dr. Eslami coordinates care with their physician for a fully integrated treatment approach.Night Guards for Bruxism and TMJ ReliefBruxism — nighttime teeth grinding or clenching — is another sleep-related condition that often goes undetected until pain or dental damage develops. Symptoms include morning headaches, jaw soreness, and visible enamel wear. Left unaddressed, bruxism places chronic stress on the temporomandibular joint (TMJ).Downtown Dental Design provides custom-fitted night guards that cushion the teeth, absorb grinding pressure, and relieve TMJ tension — helping patients wake up with less pain and better-protected teeth.Serving Austin, TX and Surrounding CommunitiesConveniently located in the heart of Austin, Downtown Dental Design serves residents of Downtown Austin, West Campus, Clarksville, Tarrytown, Bouldin Creek, and surrounding neighborhoods. The practice welcomes new patients and accepts a wide range of insurance plans.Austin residents experiencing symptoms of sleep apnea, chronic snoring, teeth grinding, or jaw discomfort are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Dr. Eslami to explore personalized treatment options.About Downtown Dental DesignDowntown Dental Design is a full-service dental practice in Austin, Texas, led by Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS, with over 25 years of clinical experience. Services include preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, orthodontics, and sleep-related dental therapies, all delivered in a welcoming, judgment-free environment.Downtown Dental Design507 Pressler St #350Austin TX 78703512-482-9383

Downtown Dental Design - Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS

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