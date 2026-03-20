Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: Waste Management Awards

Honourable Premier

Honourable MEC

Honourable Mayor

Captains of industry

Waste Pickers

Researchers

Civil Society Organisations

Ladies and Gentlemen

Good evening

The purpose of these awards in waste management is to recognize, encourage, and promote best practices in waste reduction, recycling, and sustainable environment. There are challenges however we need to take time to put a spotlight on best practice. These awards highlight innovative technologies and strategies, fostering a circular economy, motivating organizations to improve their environmental impact, and creating a cleaner, more sustainable future.

The key purposes of waste management awards include:

Promoting Best Practices: Acknowledging organizations and individuals who demonstrate outstanding commitment to waste reduction, re-use, and recycling.

Encouraging Innovation: Highlighting novel ideas, technologies, and public campaigns that tackle waste challenges and reduce reliance on landfill sites

Driving Continuous Improvement: Incentivizing, for example, municipalities, NGOs, NPOs, waste pickers and to enhance their waste management processes and meet NWMS sustainability goals.

Environmental Protection: Supporting the reduction of carbon footprints and encouraging environmentally friendly disposal technologies.

Creating Awareness & Inspiring Action: Serving as a platform to raise awareness about environmental issues and encouraging others to adopt sustainable practices.

Recognizing Sustainability Leaders: Honouring those who lead by example in creating clean, green operations.

Supporting Social and Environmental Well-being: Highlighting projects that bring both environmental benefits and social benefits, such as job creation in the recycling sector.

Congratulations to those institutions that would be receiving award, and for the rest, better luck next time. Let us reach out to the award holders to share their secrets on how they have managed to overcome trials and tribulations and get it right.

I thank you.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.go.za

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