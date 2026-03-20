Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Oral replies to question in National Assembly

QUESTION: Mr M Dlelanga (ANC) to ask the Deputy President:

Following his oversight visit as Chair of the Water Task Team to Johannesburg Water facilities and the briefing on the current status of the water supply systems in Gauteng, what specific short‑to long-term interventions have been implemented to ensure uninterrupted and equitable water supply to affected communities?

REPLY:

Honourable Speaker

I appreciate Hon. Dlelanga’s question, which is especially relevant as we are currently observing the National Water Month. From 01 to 31 March, we are called to promote water conservation, highlight infrastructure development, and mobilise all South Africans to protect and preserve our country’s limited water resources.

Immediate relief is being secured through the commissioning of the Brixton Reservoir and insourcing of water tankers, while long-term stability will come from the 20‑million litre Carlswald reservoir and expanded Rand Water capacity. These interventions, alongside leak repairs and stricter water use enforcement, ensure that every household has access to reliable, dignified water supply.”



In my capacity as the Chairperson of the Water Task Team, I undertook an oversight visit at the Carlswald reservoir construction site and the Grand Central Water Tower in Midrand on 20 February 2026. During these visits, we have encouraged metropolitan municipalities including the City of Johannesburg to ensure they access the new performance-based Metropolitan Trading Services Grant from National Treasury.

In this regard, Metropolitan Municipalities are now developing water and sanitation turnaround strategies, as part of the Reform of Metropolitan Trading Services Programme which will be implemented by National Treasury. One of the key reforms of this programme is to develop water and sanitation turnaround strategies, focusing on ringfencing revenue from the sale of water, specifically for the water function.

The implementation of these reforms seeks to stabilise and strengthen the delivery of core basic services in Metropolitan Municipalities and set foundations for increased investment and economic growth in South Africa’s eight largest cities.

Honourable Speaker,

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is rolling out bulk supply schemes and large-scale projects, while exploring new solutions such as groundwater, desalination, freshwater spring protection, and wastewater reuse.

In tandem with these, we are conducting oversight visits across affected provinces to directly assess progress on the construction and maintenance of key water infrastructure, ensuring that communities receive water that is sufficient, reliable, and sustainable.

Specifically, to assist Gauteng municipalities in turning around water supply interruptions, the Department has confirmed an increase of 200 megaliters in the water use license allocated to Rand Water. This expansion enables Rand Water to extract and treat additional volumes, a measure that will support the stabilisation of municipal water supply systems and strengthen delivery to households and businesses alike.

As Government, we reaffirm that access to sufficient, safe, and reliable water is a fundamental human right. It is a cornerstone of advancing dignity, of securing social justice, and of ensuring that every household, every community, and every city can thrive.

I thank you Honourable Speaker.





QUESTION: Mr B B Nodada (DA) to ask the Deputy President:

With reference to his remarks during the second Frank Dialogue on the Future of Broad‑Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) in Durban on 1 March 2026, that the Government is committed to undertake a two‑phase review of the B‑BBEE empowerment framework towards greater transformation and inclusive economic growth, (a) who will conduct the review and (b) what are the full details of the metrics and/or scope of the review?

REPLY:

Honourable Speaker

Let me thank Honourable Nodada for raising this critical question about the government’s commitment to a two‑phase Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (B‑BBEE) review.

Honourable Nodada, indeed during the Second Frank Dialogue on the Future of B‑BBEE in Durban, I highlighted that Government is embarking on a two‑phase review of the B‑BBEE framework led by Minister Parks Tau and the DTIC. The review will occur in two phases: a short-term review and a long-term review.

The short-term review aims to refine and assess subordinate laws, including Regulations, Codes of Good Practice, Guidelines, and Practice Notes, under the Minister's legislative authority. The long-term review, which is the prerogative of Parliament, will involve the review of the B BBEE Act for substantive amendments. This process will also be supported by the B‑BBEE Commission and other oversight bodies to ensure credibility and enforcement. The review will focus on strengthening B‑BBEE by shifting from compliance to measurable outcomes.

The review further aims to strengthen the execution of Section 9(2) of the South African Constitution, focusing on reimagining economic transformation and accelerating the participation of black South Africans in the economy. Among other critical interventions, the review includes the following:

Improve the effectiveness of B‑BBEE implementation;

Strengthen implementation gaps and compliance;

Setting timelines for the achievement of milestones;

Provide for a strong linkage between B‑BBEE, the growth path and industrial policy.

As I conclude, let me reiterate this point, without any fear of contradiction, abandoning B‑BBEE is not an option. Abandoning B‑BBEE would mean abandoning transformation itself. B‑BBEE is a necessary tool for transformation, essential for achieving economic equality.

I thank you Honourable Speaker.





QUESTION: Mrs S M N Mokoena-Zondi (MK) to ask the Deputy President:

Whether, considering his role as Chairperson of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cabinet committee in light of the persistent increase in violent crime, unresolved intelligence failures and persistent dysfunction in co-ordination between the Departments of Police, Justice and Constitutional Development, Home Affairs and Defence and Military Veterans, the JCPS committee under his leadership has met any of its publicly stated targets in the past 12 months; if not, what (a) targets were not met and (b) are the reasons that the targets were not met; if so, what empirical evidence can he provide in relation to the recent crime statistics released by the SA Police Service?

REPLY:

Honourable Speaker,

Honourable Mokoena-Zondi is raising an important concern regarding persistent levels of violent crime in the country and persistent dysfunction in co-ordination between Departments referred to.

Honourable Speaker, violent crime remains a grave concern for all South Africans. The JCPS continues to monitor the implementations of targets set. Currents stats show that there is visible progress in some areas; Conviction rates for sexual offences now exceed 77%. Joint operations like Operation Shanela II and Operation Prosper targeting illegal mining and gangsterism have resulted in arrests and prosecution. We are strengthening intelligence-led policing and modernising the justice system to restore safety and trust.



In this regard, the JCPS Cabinet Committee will continue to coordinate several strategies that are aligned to the Medium-Term Development Plan (2024–2029), which prioritise strengthening the Criminal Justice System, improving co-ordination to ensure effectiveness in policing and reducing violent crime.

The recent crime statistics released by the SAPS indicate that while some improvements have been recorded in certain categories of crime, overall levels of violent crime remain a serious concern, requiring sustained and coordinated action across government. Government has decided to recruit additional 20,000 new police officers. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the deployment of members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service.

This deployment serves to prevent and combat crime, and support and preserve law and order under Operation Prosper which is targeting illegal mining and gangsterism. The deployed members of the SANDF will assist the South African Police Service to prevent and combat illegal mining and gangsterism in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, North-West and Western Cape Provinces.

The JCPS Cabinet Committee is focused on improving inter-departmental coordination, enhancing intelligence-led policing, and modernizing the Criminal Justice System. We will continue to implement targeted measures to reduce violent crime and enhance community safety and security.

I thank you Honourable Speaker.



QUESTION: Dr K M N Gigaba (ANC) to ask the Deputy President:

1) Given that he recently addressed a meeting on the future of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) and its future role as an instrument of transformation, inclusive economic development and growth, what are the reasons that B-BBEE has remained marginal to the economy and failed to transform the economic landscape of the Republic;

2) what mechanisms has the Government put in place to ensure that the B BBEE is utilised to drive the District Development Model for localisation and industrialisation in urban and rural areas? NO1145E



REPLY

Honourable Speaker.

The question raised by Honourable Dr. Malusi Gigaba is very important as it helps us to highlight the need for the review of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment policy.

Honourable Speaker, BBBEE has opened doors for many who were previously disadvantaged. Since 2021 to date, R94 billion has been invested in black-owned enterprises, with R72 billion in skills development, and over R600 billion in share transactions. But compliance remains a challenge. We are now strengthening regulations and stricter rules to ensure that businesses comply.

However, we must now move from compliance to delivery, aligning BBBEE with the District Development Model so that localisation, industrialisation, and empowerment reach both rural and urban communities.

These achievements indicate that empowerment is more than abstract policy; it has been experienced through business growth, community upliftment, and national opportunity expansion, especially for young people in sector like mining and finance.

Despite this progress, the journey towards the B-BBEE continues, with the goal of enhancing its impact to permeate all societal levels, hence Government is embarking on a two-phase review of the B-BBEE framework that I alluded to earlier when answering Honourable Nodada.

At the initiation of the B-BBEE Act in 2003 and following its amendment in 2013 which established a framework for measuring the policy's implementation, the compliance rates were robust. However, recent monitoring by the B-BBEE Commission indicates a significant decline in compliance momentum. The peak number of compliance reports submitted to the Commission were 5,818 in 2019; this figure has drastically fallen to below 1,500 reports in the present period.

Therefore, the focus must shift from mere compliance to effective delivery, ensuring that rhetoric translates into measurable impacts. There is a need to align B-BBEE with broader industrial, fiscal, and competition policies, transforming it from an isolated effort into a catalyst for inclusive growth.



Furthermore, strengthening enforcement against fronting is critical to combat economic sabotage. Empowerment efforts must be concrete, reflected in the creation of jobs, establishment of enterprises, opening of markets, and the significant involvement of women, youth and people with disabilities in the economy.



Honourable Speaker,



Government is accelarating the integration of B-BBEE into the District Development Model (DDM) by incorporating empowerment into district “One Plans,” funding black-owned enterprises, and emphasizing localization for SMMEs. This alignment ensures that transformation occurs in both rural and urban areas through funding instruments and integrated planning frameworks aimed at industrialization and service delivery.

Through integration and collaboration, Government, in patnership with the private sector, has introduced the Transformation Fund initiative. This initiative aims to unlock capital as part of a support package designed to grow black-owned enterprises and accelerate inclusive economic growth.

I thank you Honourable Speaker.



QUESTION: Mr J S Malema (EFF) to ask the Deputy President:

With reference to his capacity as the special envoy to Sudan, what (a) is the scope or extent of his mandate in relation to the resolution of the violent conflict in the region and (b) has he found is required from both the South African Government and the African Union to resolve the crisis in Sudan?

REPLY:

Honourable Speaker,



Thank you Honourable Malema for raising the issue of dealing with conflict in the Continent. At the moment I am a Special Envoy of the President focusing on South Sudan. My mandate is to support the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).



South Africa, alongside the AU and IGAD, is a guarantor of this process. The C5 is tasked with leading this process. The C5 is made of South Africa (currently chairing), Algeria, Chad, Nigeria, and Rwanda. It was established by a resolution of the AU Peace and Security Council on 05 Dec 2014.



The C5 called for cessation of hostilities, release of detainees, and inclusive dialogue. Ultimately, the peace process in South Sudan depends on the political will of its leaders to the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement. Our role is to support them, not substitute their responsibility.



Since I assumed the role of Special Envoy in South Sudan, and in pursuit of the peace process, I have undertaken two working visits to Juba, the most recent was in October 2025. In 2024 I met all the belligerent parties including meeting with President Salva Kiir Mayardit. Myself and Minister Naledi Pandor held a meeting with the Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan Mr Nicholas Haysom, who sadly passed away yesterday. A great South African who was committed to democracy and peace in our Continent. May his soul rest in eternal peace. We subsequently held 15 more meetings with other parties during the 4 days we spent in Juba. We were convinced that we are making good progress for them to hold democratic elections by end of December 2026.



However, in January this year, fighting erupted once again amongst the belligerent forces and intensified earlier this month, leading to the displacement of over 280,000 people in Jonglei State. The latest fighting is yet another illustration of the complexity of the search for peace in South Sudan.



Also, in January this year, Minister Lamola led a ministerial delegation of the C5 countries to Juba. This meeting was followed in February this year by a C5 Plus Heads of State Summit meeting chaired by President Ramaphosa on the margins of the African Union Summit. The Summit was also attended by a representative of the United Nations Secretary-General. The C5 Plus Summit reiterated the call for;

the cessation of all hostilities;

consideration of the release of First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and other political detainees;

the promotion of inclusive political dialogue; and

the creation of a conducive political and security environment necessary for the holding of elections.



South Africa will also utilise its role on the African Union Peace and Security Council, for the period 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2028, to mobilise the diplomatic, political, technical, and financial assistance required to support South Sudan in holding credible, free, and fair elections.



Honourable Speaker,



We recognise the depth of the humanitarian crisis precipitated by the conflict in South Sudan. To this end, we intend to engage the neighbourhood, the wider international community and various non-state actors such as NGOs for a co-ordinated response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis which is also exacerbated by the civil war in the Republic of Sudan. In this regard, I recently met with the regional leadership of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and will continue to engage them on the efforts they are undertaking to respond to the humanitarian situation.



To resolve this conflict, it is incumbent upon the broad leadership of South Sudan to demonstrate the requisite political will and responsible leadership necessary to implement their own agreement, this being the R-ARCSS.



Achieving this will require mutual trust, the cultivation and promotion of political consensus to implement the provisions of the R-ARCSS.

I thank you Honourable Speaker.



QUESTION: Mr N M Hadebe (IFP) to ask the Deputy President:

With reference to his participation and his keynote address at the South African Youth Economic Council 4th Annual Mining Indaba Business Dialogue, what are the full details of the (a) concrete resolutions or commitments that emerged regarding critical minerals beneficiation, inclusive ownership and youth participation in the mining value chain and (b) implementation plans that are in place to ensure that the Republic moves decisively from exporting raw minerals to building competitive local industries that create sustainable jobs and broaden ownership?

REPLY:

Honourable Speaker,

Let me thank Hon. Hadebe for making sure that we focus on youth. On the 11th of February 2026, Minister Stella Ndabeni delivered a keynote address at the 4th Annual Mining Indaba Business Dialogue on my behalf. The event was convened by the South African Youth Economic Council (SAYEC), a youth-led non-profit organisation advocating for meaningful youth inclusion in South Africa’s strategic economic sectors.

Honourable Speaker, the SAYEC Mining Indaba Business Dialogue resolved that South Africa must move away from raw mineral exports and focus on sustainable, job-creating beneficiation strategies, inclusive ownership, and youth participation in the mining value chain.

Through the Critical Minerals Strategy, beneficiation hubs, and youth incubation programmes, we are building industries in platinum, manganese, and vanadium that will power electric vehicles and clean energy. This is about jobs, ownership, and a future where young South Africans lead the mining value chain.

Honourable Speaker,

We agree with the outcomes of the Youth Mining Indaba. We will continue to work with them to ensure that these outcomes are realised.

Specifically, together with SAYEC, we agreed that critical minerals beneficiation is a national priority, as such this must be supported by a commitment to expanding local smelting, refining, and advanced manufacturing capacity, so that Youth-owned enterprises can benefit in this regard.

Furthermore, participants recognised that unlocking the full value of South Africa’s mineral endowment requires coordinated public–private partnerships, policy certainty, and improved regulatory efficiency.

In respect of implementation plans, measures are in place to ensure decisive movement from exporting raw minerals to building competitive local industries.

The Government is implementing a Critical Minerals and Metals Strategy approved by Cabinet in May 2025 and the Exploration Implementation Plan aiming to transition from raw mineral exports to local beneficiation, high-tech manufacturing, and increased local ownership.

The Critical Mineral and Metal Strategy is aligned with national efforts to drive industrialisation, promote inclusive growth, and enhance the country's contribution to global clean energy supply chains, including electric vehicles (EVs), hydrogen fuel cells, and battery storage.



These strategies aim to leverage the global demand for minerals required in renewable energy and digital technologies, such as Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), manganese, and vanadium to build sustainable local industries and create jobs.

Furthermore, the Special Economic Zones dedicated to mineral beneficiation will be expanded, offering tax incentives and infrastructure support. Public-private partnerships will co-invest in beneficiation plants.

Government is also implementing procurement reforms and enterprise development programmes aimed at expanding market access for youth-owned businesses in both the public and private sectors. These measures are aligned with broader industrial policy efforts to promote local beneficiation, strengthen supplier development and broaden participation in the mining economy.

As Government we are also rolling out technical training programmes through TVET colleges and universities, directly linked to beneficiation industries. These include mining engineering diplomas, beneficiation academies, and professional certificates in mineral beneficiation, all designed to link directly to the country’s industrialisation agenda.

Through these coordinated interventions, Government remains committed to ensuring that South Africa builds diversified mineral value chains that create sustainable jobs, expand industrial capacity and broaden economic ownership, particularly among the youth of our country.

I thank you Honourable Speaker.

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