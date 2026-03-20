Dank Poet Dispensary Announces 'Poetry Contest 2026' Centered on Theme 'Kindness, Chosen'

Dank Poet Poetry Contest

Submissions due April 6, 2026 | Finalists notified April 12, 2026 | Finalist reading and winner announcement April 26, 2026

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dank Poet Dispensary today announced the Dank Poet Dispensary – Poetry Contest 2026 , a poetry contest inviting eligible writers to submit original, unpublished poems inspired by the theme “Kindness, Chosen.” The contest is open to individuals 21 years of age or older who have at least one poem published in a journal (online or print), or who have received a notice of publication before April 6, 2026. Submissions must be emailed as a single PDF to Poetry@dankpoet.com by April 6, 2026. There is no fee to enter.Finalists will be notified on April 12, 2026, and 10 finalists will be selected to read their work at a special in-person event on Sunday, April 26, 2026, hosted at Dank Poet Dispensary, where the contest winner will also be announced.“Kindness, Chosen” invites poets to explore compassion not as a passive idea, but as a deliberate practice—especially during moments of conflict, fear, division, or change. The theme honors kindness as strength and leadership, and it highlights the ways everyday decisions can shape culture, repair relationships, and build community across differences.A Poetry Contest Designed to Highlight Craft, Clarity, and CommunityThe Dank Poet Dispensary – Poetry Contest 2026 will be judged by a panel comprising published poets and educators, as well as cannabis industry professionals with literary experience. Judges will review entries anonymously and select finalists based on the quality of writing, connection to the theme, originality, and overall impact.The contest is designed to support writers while also creating a public moment for poetry through the finalist event. At the April 26 reading, finalists will share their poem(s) for broadcast in-store and through an online stream. Finalists will also be expected to provide a short biography and an author photograph.Theme: “Kindness, Chosen”In a time when division is loud and outrage travels fast, kindness can feel like a bold act. “Kindness, Chosen” asks poets to look closely at compassion as something practiced on purpose—sometimes quietly, sometimes publicly, and often at personal cost. The theme encourages writers to explore both self-kindness and kindness toward others, including the complexities of accountability, repair, restraint, empathy, and resilience.Suggested directions for poets include:Choosing grace in moments of conflictKindness as courage, restraint, or repairQuiet acts that ripple outwardSelf-kindness as survival or transformationFinding humanity where it’s least expectedKindness as an act of rebellion or resistanceSubmission Guidelines and Key RulesEntrants are encouraged to read all rules carefully before submitting. Questions may be sent to Poetry@dankpoet.com.Submission format:Submit up to three poems in a single PDFEach poem must include a titleEach poem must not exceed 50 lines (title excluded)Poems must be written in EnglishAny non-English words should include a footnote with a definitionEntries are judged anonymously; the author’s name must not appear on the poem itselfOriginal work and publication status:Poems must be original work by the authorAI-generated poems are not allowedPoems must not have been published, self-published, posted publicly online, shared on social media, broadcast, or featured among winners in another competition before April 6, 2026If using found text, erasure, or other non-traditional methods, source text(s) must be credited at the end of each poemAdditional general rules:Competition is open to individuals aged 21+All selected finalists must be able to attend the April 26, 2026, event at Dank Poet DispensaryNo current employee of Dank Poet Dispensary or their family members are eligible to enterPoems may not be altered after entryJudges’ decisions are final, and neither judges nor staff will enter into correspondencePrizes and RecognitionThere will be one winner selected and 10 finalists chosen in total.The winner will receive:$150 cash prizeThe winning poem will be published on the Dank Poet Dispensary website and displayed at the Dank Poet Dispensary locationA prize pack of Dank Poet Dispensary-branded merchandiseA 25% discount to be used on a future purchase at Dank Poet DispensaryA prize pack of products from select cannabis vendorsNote: Due to state requirements, cannabis products cannot be given for free, and a nominal charge of $1 must be charged for prizes.Runner-ups will receive:Publication of their poems on the Dank Poet Dispensary’s websiteA 15% discount on a future visitSelect items from vendorsNote: Due to state requirements, a small $1 charge may be required for certain prize items.Copyright and PublishingCopyright of each poem remains with the author. However, by entering the competition, authors of the winning poems grant Dank Poet Dispensary the right in perpetuity to publish and/or broadcast their poem. If poems are used elsewhere or published, authors are asked to provide credits to Dank Poet Dispensary.Dates to RememberSubmissions Due: April 6, 2026Finalists Notified: April 12, 2026Finalists Reading & Winner Announcement: April 26, 2026How to EnterTo enter the Dank Poet Dispensary – Poetry Contest 2026, email your poems as one PDF to: Poetry@dankpoet.com by April 6, 2026.

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