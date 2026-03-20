Melissa Kilner Inspires Women to Reclaim Strength and Confidence in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Melissa Kilner

Founder of Amara by Melissa Kilner Shares Her Journey from Silence to Strength to Help Women Rebuild Their Health and Identity

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology celebrating women who are rising through adversity and redefining strength, leadership, and resilience. Among the inspiring contributors is Melissa Kilner, founder of Amara by Melissa Kilner, whose chapter shares her deeply personal journey of transformation and her mission to help women reconnect with their bodies, confidence, and voice.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition features the stories of women from around the world who have transformed challenges into opportunities for growth and empowerment. Each chapter highlights the courage, resilience, and leadership that emerge when women reclaim their power and purpose.Melissa’s contribution to the anthology reflects more than 15 years of experience in health, fitness, and wellbeing. As a profoundly deaf woman, Melissa spent much of her early life navigating the challenges of communication and confidence. For years, she felt held back by fear of being misunderstood and judged for how she sounded when speaking. Silence became a form of protection, but it also left her feeling unseen and disconnected from her potential.Over time, Melissa realized that the very silence she once believed was a limitation could become a powerful source of strength. Her journey through personal struggles, including life as a single mother and periods of financial and emotional hardship, ultimately shaped the foundation of her work today.Before becoming a coach, Melissa spent many years working as a spa and massage therapist, treating hundreds of women. Through this experience, she began to notice a recurring pattern. Many women appeared healthy and confident on the outside, yet their bodies told a different story. Tight shoulders from chronic stress, weakened backs from lack of strength training, poor nutrition, and deep fatigue revealed how disconnected many women had become from their physical wellbeing.This realization transformed Melissa’s perspective. She saw that women did not simply need relaxation or temporary solutions. They needed strength, education, and guidance that would help them rebuild their bodies and confidence from the inside out.That vision became the foundation for Amara by Melissa Kilner.Through her coaching and wellness programs, Melissa helps women transition from feeling invisible and disconnected to becoming physically strong, mentally empowered, and confident in their identity. Her approach combines strength training, gut health education, and mindset development to help women rebuild their health in sustainable and meaningful ways.Melissa offers a range of programs designed to support women through midlife transformation. Her flagship program, Gut Burn Build, is a 12-week transformation program designed specifically for women over 40 who want to restore gut health, build lean muscle, balance hormones, and regain confidence in their bodies.She also offers personalized one-on-one coaching that includes tailored strength training plans, nutrition guidance, and accountability support. In addition, Melissa leads wellness programs focused on resilience, longevity, and sustainable lifestyle habits, along with educational masterclasses that teach women practical tools for improving gut health and overall wellbeing.Her fitness and support app provides structured workouts, nutritional guidance, progress tracking, and community support, helping women stay consistent and connected throughout their transformation journeys.Melissa primarily serves women between the ages of 40 and 60 who feel disconnected from their bodies and unsure where to begin. Many of the women she works with have spent years prioritizing the needs of others while neglecting their own health and wellbeing.These women often face midlife transitions including hormonal changes, shifting family roles, divorce, or career pressures. While weight gain, low energy, and gut health challenges may be part of their experience, Melissa understands that the deeper issue many of them face is the loss of identity and confidence.Through Amara, Melissa helps women rebuild themselves physically, emotionally, and mentally so they can move forward with strength and clarity.Her chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition reflects this powerful message of transformation. Melissa shares how her own journey from silence to strength shaped the work she now offers women around the world.For Melissa, empowerment is not simply about fitness or appearance. It is about helping women rediscover their voice through their bodies, reclaim their health, and step confidently into the next chapter of their lives.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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