Marcie Dean Shares a Revolutionary Approach to Healing and Creativity in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Marcie Dean

Founder of LovEvolve Music Introduces Frequency-Based “Spirit Tech” to Help Individuals Regulate the Nervous System and Access Intuition

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology that brings together the stories of women who are redefining resilience, innovation, and personal transformation. Among the featured contributors is Marcie Dean, founder of LovEvolve Music and Electric Blue Communications LLC, whose chapter introduces a groundbreaking approach to healing and creativity through the science of sound.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition showcases women from diverse backgrounds who are turning life challenges into meaningful innovation and leadership. Each contributor shares insights that inspire readers to rethink what is possible when resilience meets purpose.Marcie’s contribution to the anthology highlights her pioneering work in frequency-based sound technology. As an Audio Alchemist and Brand Architect, Marcie bridges the worlds of Silicon Valley strategy and spiritual science through her platform LovEvolve Music. Her work focuses on what she describes as “Spirit Tech,” a proprietary system of frequency-based audio designed to regulate the nervous system and quiet the analytical mind so individuals can access deeper intuition and emotional healing.Through carefully engineered sonic architecture, Marcie’s music functions as what she calls a biological tuning fork. By using principles of sound entrainment, her work aims to guide the brain out of survival-driven states of stress and into deeper states of calm, clarity, and creative flow. This approach allows individuals to process trauma, restore nervous system balance, and reconnect with internal guidance that is often drowned out by mental noise.LovEvolve Music offers an extensive library of more than 300 genre-bending frequency tracks designed to support nervous system regulation and emotional processing. These tracks are used by individuals seeking personal healing as well as by professionals integrating sound-based tools into therapeutic environments.In addition to her music library, Marcie offers The Electric Blue Blueprint, a high-touch 21-day “Regulate-Then-Create” protocol. This program helps entrepreneurs and visionaries first stabilize their nervous systems through custom audio before moving into the creative process of developing powerful visual brands and leadership identities. Drawing on more than 20 years of corporate design experience, Marcie combines neuroscience-informed sound tools with high-level brand strategy to help clients move from overwhelm to clarity.Marcie also creates custom sonic architecture for individuals navigating major life transitions, practitioners working with trauma, and parents of neurodivergent children seeking regulation tools that work beyond traditional cognitive therapies.Her work serves a diverse community of clients she refers to as “the Mavericks” and the relentless minds. Many of her clients are neurodivergent entrepreneurs, high-performing leaders experiencing burnout, or individuals navigating significant emotional transitions such as grief or loss.Marcie also works closely with parents of children with autism, ADHD, and sensory processing challenges. These families use her frequency tracks as a tool for sensory de-escalation and co-regulation when traditional verbal approaches are ineffective.Clients often come to Marcie after recognizing that mindset strategies alone cannot resolve a chronically dysregulated nervous system. By focusing on biological regulation first, her programs help individuals move out of persistent fight-or-flight states and into deeper neurological patterns associated with calm, focus, and creativity.Marcie’s path to developing this technology was shaped by profound personal loss and transformation. After leaving a difficult marriage and discovering a deep personal relationship she believed would mark a new chapter in her life, tragedy struck when her partner lost his life while saving his son from a rip current. In the months that followed, she also experienced the loss of her corporate career and the death of her brother.Rather than collapsing under the weight of those events, Marcie found herself listening inwardly for guidance. From that place of devastation, she began receiving what she describes as a powerful directive to create and share the sound frequencies that became LovEvolve Music.Investing everything she had, including her corporate retirement savings, Marcie committed fully to developing the audio technology that now forms the foundation of her work. Over the past two years, she has dedicated herself to refining the system and sharing its potential with individuals seeking both healing and creative expansion.Her chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition reflects this deeply personal journey and her belief that even profound loss can become a doorway to purpose.Marcie’s message is one of transformation: when external structures collapse, individuals can access a deeper signal that leads them toward healing, creativity, and meaningful impact.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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