Driving the Future of Retail: Magneto IT Solutions Showcases Shopify Plus AI-Powered Commerce Innovation

Empowering Retailers with Scalable, Intelligent, and Data-Driven eCommerce Experiences on Shopify Plus

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A trusted Shopify Plus development partner unveils AI-driven capabilities designed to help enterprise retailers accelerate growth, improve conversion, and scale globally.Magneto IT Solutions, a worldwide recognized partner for Shopify Plus development services , today introduced its AI-based commerce solutions which help mid-sized and large businesses succeed in the competitive online market by enabling them to transform customer interactions into sales.The announcement reflects growing demand from retail executives for commerce platforms that go beyond traditional eCommerce - platforms that learn, personalize, and automate at scale. The team possesses deep knowledge of Shopify Plus architecture which enables them to deliver enterprise-level artificial intelligence solutions through the Shopify Plus platform. The solution provides CTOs and IT leaders with a defined path to execute their complex replatforming projects through intelligent commerce systems which use established infrastructure and proven partner expertise.Key AI Commerce Capabilities• Predictive Personalisation — AI-based product recommendations and varied content that convert a customer's life while enhancing cross-selling and upselling opportunities.• Conversational Commerce — Intuitive and trusty online shoppers to guide customers, solve their queries, and help to make transactions converting.• Smart Inventory & Pricing — Price Forecasting and Real-Time Pricing Robots that, while protecting margins, prevent Stock-Outs for companies.• Headless Commerce Architecture — Fast, decoupled storefronts built on the Storefront API from Shopify allow for brand experiences that are truly bespoke."Retailers need more than a platform - they need a commerce engine that thinks. Every solution we build on Shopify Plus is designed to deliver measurable outcomes: higher conversion, faster scale, and stronger customer retention."Why Shopify Plus for Enterprise RetailShopify Plus maintains its position as the top solution for enterprise commerce because it delivers exceptional scalability together with its extensive integration network and its capacity to support both B2B and DTC business models. Retailers acquire a competitive advantage through their AI-first implementation knowledge which covers ShopifyFlow automation and Markets for global expansion and custom app development.About Magneto IT SolutionsMagneto IT Solutions is a global, AI - driven Digital Commerce and Growth Marketing Partner leading how ambitious B2C, D2C, and B2B brands build, scale, and optimise high-performance digital commerce ecosystems.Operating across Australia and New Zealand, we act as a strategic extension of our clients, owning growth outcomes through commerce engineering, AI-led insights, and performance-driven growth strategies.

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