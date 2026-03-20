Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Trials Market Forecast to Reach USD 5.81 Billion by 2035 at 7.0% CAGR

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Trials Market size

DE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Trials Market is projected to grow from USD 2.96 billion in 2025 to USD 5.81 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of NASH, coupled with increasing investments in drug development and clinical research, is driving sustained market momentum. The market’s importance continues to grow as pharmaceutical companies intensify efforts to address unmet therapeutic needs in liver disease.

Market snapshot: global market 2026 - 2036

Market size 2026: Not specified

Market size 2036: USD 5.81 billion (by 2035 end)

CAGR (2025–2035): 7.0%

Leading product segments: Interventional trials (45.9% share in 2025), Phase 3 trials (40.2%)

Leading material type: Not specified

Leading end use: Not specified

Key growth regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

Top companies: Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Icon Plc, AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly, GSK plc., Novo Nordisk, Gilead Sciences Inc., Viking Therapeutics

Market Momentum (YoY Path)

The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Trials Market demonstrates a steady upward trajectory, supported by rising clinical activity and research funding. In 2025, the market is valued at USD 2.96 billion and is projected to expand consistently through the forecast period, reaching USD 5.81 billion by 2035. Growth remains stable across key milestone years including 2028, 2030, 2031, and 2033, reflecting continuous pipeline expansion and increasing patient recruitment. By 2035, the market achieves its peak valuation within the forecast horizon, maintaining a CAGR of 7.0%.

Why the Market is Growing

The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Trials Market is expanding due to the increasing global burden of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. These conditions are strongly linked to NASH, creating a growing patient pool and urgent need for effective therapies. Rising awareness, lack of approved drugs, and strong investment from both public and private sectors are accelerating clinical trial activity. Regulatory support and advancements in drug discovery are further strengthening market growth.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers

The rising prevalence of NASH, driven by increasing obesity and diabetes rates, is a primary growth driver. The disease’s asymptomatic progression and risk of severe complications such as cirrhosis and liver cancer further intensify demand for clinical trials.

Opportunities

Growing investments from governments and private organizations are creating strong opportunities for innovation. Funding supports biomarker development, preclinical studies, and advanced clinical trials, accelerating drug discovery.

Trends

A key trend in the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Trials Market is the expansion of late-stage pipelines, particularly Phase 3 trials. The use of non-invasive diagnostics and digital health tools is improving trial efficiency and patient recruitment.

Challenges

High costs associated with clinical trials present a major challenge. Long study durations, complex diagnostics, and large patient requirements increase financial burdens and create barriers for smaller companies.

Competitive Landscape

The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Trials Market is highly competitive, with a mix of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. Tier 1 companies account for 56.3% of the market, leveraging strong R&D capabilities and global reach. Tier 2 players hold 31.7% share and focus on niche markets with competitive pricing. Tier 3 companies contribute to market diversity with specialized offerings. Key players include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Icon Plc, AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly, GSK plc., Novo Nordisk, Gilead Sciences Inc., and Viking Therapeutics. Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and research investments remain core competitive strategies.

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Scope of the Report

Quantitative units: USD billion / USD million for value

Study design segmentation: Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access

Phase segmentation: Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4

Regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Countries: USA, Germany, France, UK, China, India, Brazil, and others

Key companies profiled: Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Icon Plc, AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly, GSK plc., Novo Nordisk, Gilead Sciences Inc., Viking Therapeutics

FAQ

What is the future outlook for the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Trials Market?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2035.

What was the market size in 2024?

The market stood at USD 2,829.5 million in 2024.

What will be the market size by 2035?

It is expected to reach USD 5.81 billion by 2035.

Which country shows strong growth potential?

India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0%, while China is projected at 8.3%.

Who are the key players in the market?

Leading companies include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Icon Plc, AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly, GSK plc., Novo Nordisk, Gilead Sciences Inc., and Viking Therapeutics.

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