Mandy DeTienne Challenges Hidden Burnout Patterns in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Mandy DeTienne

Founder of Integrated Edge Introduces a New Perspective on Authority, Responsibility, and Sustainable Leadership

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology featuring the voices of women who are redefining leadership, influence, and personal ownership. Among the featured contributors is Mandy DeTienne, founder of Integrated Edge, whose chapter offers a thought-provoking exploration of authority, responsibility, and the hidden dynamics that shape burnout among high-achieving women.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition highlights the stories and insights of women who are challenging conventional narratives about success, resilience, and empowerment. Each contributor brings a unique perspective shaped by personal experience and professional leadership.Mandy’s chapter, titled The Cost of Consent, examines a subtle but pervasive pattern experienced by many capable women. Rather than framing burnout simply as exhaustion or capacity overload, Mandy reframes it as a structural misalignment between responsibility and authority. Her central thesis is clear: when responsibility expands without corresponding ownership or decisional authority, even highly capable women begin to negotiate with themselves in ways that quietly limit their influence and leverage.Through her writing, Mandy invites readers to examine the hidden agreements they may be making with themselves. Many women continue to demonstrate competence, reliability, and achievement externally while internally cushioning decisions, over-explaining clarity, or stabilizing systems that no longer reflect their true capacity.Mandy’s perspective is grounded in decades of lived experience navigating complex professional environments where responsibility and control were not always aligned. Drawing on more than four decades of personal and professional insight, she founded Integrated Edge in early 2025 to help high-capacity women recalibrate their internal authority and decision-making patterns. Integrated Edge serves as the structural framework through which this work is explored, focusing on how authority, responsibility, and decision architecture shape sustainable leadership and influence.At the heart of Mandy’s work is her program called Authority Calibration, an application-based cohort designed to help women restore decisional ownership and eliminate subtle self-negotiation patterns that can limit their growth. The program is intentionally structured with a limited number of participants to ensure precision, depth, and meaningful transformation.Mandy’s work is designed for accomplished women who are ready to move from quiet concession to clear, confident choice. Rather than focusing solely on motivation or resilience strategies, her framework encourages participants to examine the decision and authority structures — along with the internal agreements — that shape how they lead, decide, and influence. These dynamics often extend beyond professional environments, influencing how individuals navigate authority, responsibility, and decision-making across the broader architecture of their lives.In addition to her professional work, Mandy’s contribution to EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition is connected to a larger mission. Digital sales of the book contribute to initiatives supporting children and families through UNICEF, a cause closely aligned with Mandy’s academic background in Human Development and Family Studies as well as her current work in special education.EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition is launching as part of a national campaign spotlighting women who are redefining what power and leadership look like in practice. Mandy’s chapter contributes a grounded and thought-provoking perspective that challenges readers to reconsider how authority operates in their own lives and decisions.In Mandy’s framework, authority is not defined by titles or external status. Instead, it is rooted in internal alignment expressed through clear, decisive action. Her work encourages women to examine where responsibility and ownership may have become disconnected and to rebuild that alignment in ways that create sustainable influence and impact.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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