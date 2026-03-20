Kristin Edgar Inspires Women to Build Scalable Online Income in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Kristin Edgar

Sales Mentor Helps High-Performing Women Create Time Freedom and Financial Independence Through High-Ticket Skills

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology featuring the voices of women who are stepping into leadership, financial empowerment, and personal transformation. Among the inspiring contributors is sales mentor Kristin Edgar, whose chapter reflects her mission to help women create scalable income while reclaiming time with their families.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition brings together stories from women around the world who have turned personal experiences into opportunities for growth, impact, and leadership. Each chapter highlights women who are redefining what success can look like when ambition and purpose align.Kristin’s contribution to the anthology reflects her commitment to helping driven women, particularly mothers and healthcare professionals, break free from traditional income limitations and build online businesses that support both financial freedom and family life. Through her mentorship, Kristin teaches women how to generate significant income through premium online offers and commission-based opportunities built around high-income sales skills.Kristin launched her business 16 months ago with the goal of helping others escape the cycle of trading time for money. Her work focuses on teaching individuals how to leverage strategic sales techniques, personal development, and scalable online systems to build meaningful income streams that do not require traditional hourly work structures.Through her programs, Kristin provides high-ticket sales training, mentorship, and access to premium wellness and lifestyle solutions within a direct sales framework. Her approach focuses on helping individuals develop the skills required to confidently sell high-value offers while promoting technology and solutions designed to support long-term health and personal growth.Kristin primarily serves high-performing women who are ready to shift away from paycheck-to-paycheck living and build scalable income opportunities that allow them to spend more time with their families. Many of the women she mentors are professionals who feel constrained by demanding schedules and limited financial growth within traditional career structures.Her business partners are typically ambitious, coachable individuals who are committed to developing the skills necessary to build sustainable income streams and long-term financial stability.Kristin’s passion for mentorship is rooted in her own experience navigating the world of online and direct sales for nearly a decade. During that time, she explored multiple opportunities that required significant effort but delivered limited financial results. That experience gave her deep insight into the frustration many people feel when their work does not produce the income they expect.Discovering the high-ticket sales model transformed Kristin’s approach to entrepreneurship. The scalability, compensation structure, and leadership environment provided the framework she needed to transition away from healthcare and focus more fully on family life while building a successful online business.In just 16 months, Kristin has generated six figures in revenue and built a mentorship network of more than 70 individuals. She specializes in teaching women with no prior online sales experience how to develop high-income sales skills through a structured and repeatable system.Kristin works closely alongside her mentees as they begin their journeys, helping them build confidence and execute proven strategies while guiding them toward their first significant revenue milestones.Her mission is to help women build legitimate online businesses rooted in performance, skill development, and long-term wealth creation. Through mentorship and practical training, she empowers women to recognize their potential and take ownership of their financial futures.Kristin’s chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition reflects this message of possibility, encouraging women to pursue opportunities that allow them to achieve both financial success and meaningful presence with their families.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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