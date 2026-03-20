Kribashini Hannon Empowers Homeowners to Build with Confidence in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Kribashini Hannon

Founder of Build Play Live Advocates for Clarity, Strategy, and Independence in the Building Journey

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology highlighting the journeys of women who are stepping into leadership, resilience, and empowerment. Among the inspiring contributors is Kribashini Hannon, founder of Build Play Live, whose chapter reflects her commitment to helping homeowners navigate the complex process of building or renovating with confidence and clarity.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition brings together powerful stories from women around the world who have transformed personal experiences into platforms for leadership and impact. Each chapter offers insight into how these women have overcome challenges and stepped into roles that empower others.Kribashini’s contribution to the anthology highlights her mission to change how homeowners experience the building process. Through her business, Build Play Live, she provides strategic building advisory services designed to help homeowners feel informed, supported, and in control throughout one of the most significant financial decisions of their lives.With more than two decades of experience in the building and property industry, including four years previously as co-founder of BuildHer and four years leading Build Play Live, Kribashini brings deep industry insight and practical expertise to her clients. Her work focuses on removing the confusion and overwhelm that many people experience when planning or managing a building project.At the center of her services is the philosophy that homeowners deserve an independent advocate who sits entirely on their side of the table. Unlike builders, designers, or project managers who may benefit from construction contracts, Kribashini offers unbiased guidance designed to protect the client’s interests and ensure they make well-informed decisions.Through her hero service, Your Building Broker, Kribashini acts as a strategic advisor who helps homeowners understand quotes, evaluate building professionals, and avoid costly mistakes before they occur. Her role is to guide clients through the process from early concept through to move-in, ensuring they maintain clarity and control throughout the journey.Build Play Live offers several flat-fee advisory services tailored to different stages of the building process. These include early-stage strategy sessions through the Your Pre-build Partner service, quote analysis and comparison through Your Building Broker, and ongoing guidance through Your Building Ally. For homeowners seeking full support, the business also provides end-to-end advisory services from the initial idea stage through to project completion.Kribashini primarily serves professionals between the ages of 35 and 50, many of whom are women leading their family’s building or renovation projects. These clients are often balancing demanding careers and family responsibilities while trying to navigate the complexities of construction decisions.Many of the homeowners she works with feel overwhelmed by conflicting advice and uncertain about whom they can trust. Kribashini’s role is to simplify the process, provide objective insight, and ensure that clients feel confident in every decision they make.Her clients are typically financially thoughtful and emotionally invested in creating homes that reflect their long-term lifestyle goals. Rather than trying to manage the entire process alone, they seek a trusted advisor who can guide them through complex decisions while protecting their financial investment.Kribashini believes that building a home should be an empowering experience rather than an intimidating one. Through Build Play Live, she helps clients move from uncertainty and stress to clarity and ownership by providing independent advice, financial transparency, and strategic guidance tailored to their individual goals.Her chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition also highlights a broader mission of empowering women within the building industry. Kribashini is passionate about supporting women who are often deeply involved in family building decisions but may feel dismissed or intimidated within the construction process.Through education, strategic guidance, and advocacy, she helps women develop the knowledge and confidence needed to lead their projects with authority and clarity.Kribashini believes empowerment is not about doing everything alone but about having the right support system. Her mission is to help homeowners build wisely, protect their investment, and create homes that reflect their values and vision.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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