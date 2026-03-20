Minister Mzwanele Nyhotso announces governance arrangements relating to the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust Board

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development has, after consultation with the Ingonyama and the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, considered the current governance position of the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust Board, following the resignation of a number of board members before the expiry of their terms of office.

As a result, the Board now has only four serving members, in addition to the Ingonyama as Chairperson in terms of the Act. The Administrative Regulations issued under the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust Act provide that five members of the accounting authority constitute a quorum for a meeting of the Board. The Regulations further provide that where a quorum is not present at the first meeting, a further meeting may be convened, and the members present at that later meeting may form a quorum for that meeting.

The Minister has, however, concluded that the present circumstances have created a governance position that is no longer sustainable for the effective administration of the Trust. The Minister has taken this view having regard to the current composition of the Board, the practical difficulty of ensuring stable and effective governance under the present arrangements, and the need to secure continuity in the lawful administration of the Trust and the management of Trust land for the benefit of the communities for whom such land is held in trust.

In terms of this arrangement, an Administrator will be designated to oversee the day-to-day operational administration of the Trust in term of section 49(3) of the PFMA. It is directed at maintaining operational continuity and administrative stability. And the other memberships will be dealt with through due process.

The process to reconstitute the Board will proceed in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the applicable consultation requirements.

Additionally, the Minister is satisfied that this course of action is necessary to protect the continuity of the lawful administration of the Trust and to safeguard the interests of the communities for whose benefit the Trust land is held.

Further details regarding the implementation of the transitional administrative arrangement and the process to reconstitute the Board will be communicated in due course.

Media enquiries:

Ms Linda Page, Chief Director: Strategic Communications (DLRRD)

Cell: 071 334 3479

E-mail: Linda.Page@dlrrd.gov.za

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