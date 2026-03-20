North West Agriculture and Rural Development on foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccination

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is driving forward with unprecedented energy in the fight against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). The vaccination campaign has surged across all local municipalities, marking a decisive step in protecting the province’s livestock and agricultural economy.

To date, over 111,297 animals have been vaccinated, with intensified operations continuing daily and over weekends to maximize coverage. This effort follows the confirmation of 190 FMD cases across the province, affecting cattle, pigs, and goats. The majority of infections are in cattle (186 cases), while pigs account for 3 cases and goats for 1 case. District-level figures reveal 61 cases in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, 56 in Bojanala, 37 in Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, and 36 in Ngaka Modiri Molema.

The arrival of vaccines from Turkey (Dolvet) has further accelerated the campaign, with another consignment expected soon to sustain the momentum. Farmers are urged to ensure their animals are tagged with permanent identification numbers to speed up vaccination and tracking.

Speaking at one of the vaccination campaign sites, MEC Madoda Sambatha said: "We have intensified the campaign by putting every resource at our disposal. The fight against Foot and Mouth Disease is a fight for the heart of our province’s economy, and every vaccinated animal represents a victory for food security, rural livelihoods, and the dignity of our farmers. To those villages and farmers we have not yet reached, know that we will be there soon. No community will be left behind. This campaign belongs to all of us, and together we will overcome it."

Farmers and stakeholders are encouraged to report any suspected cases immediately to their local veterinary offices for swift intervention. The Department reiterates its commitment to working closely with farmers to curb the spread of FMD and safeguard the livestock industry.

For interviews, contact the Departmental Spokesperson:

Ms. Emelda Setlhako

Email : ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za

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