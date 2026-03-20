Commission for Gender Equality undertakes national study on digital gender transformation and women’s participation in the digital economy

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is undertaking a national study on digital gender transformation and women’s participation in the digital economy, as part of its ongoing commitment to advancing substantive gender equality in South Africa.

The rapid expansion of the digital economy presents significant opportunities for economic growth, innovation, and inclusion. However, persistent gender inequalities in access to digital technologies, skills development, and online economic participation continue to exclude many women, particularly those in historically marginalised communities from fully benefiting from these opportunities.

In response, the CGE has initiated a comprehensive, multi-provincial study to examine patterns of digital access, usage, opportunities, and barriers affecting women, students, and small, medium, and micro-enterprises (SMMEs). The study places particular emphasis on women-owned and women-led enterprises, recognising their critical role in local economic development, growth, and job creation.

The findings of this study will contribute to a robust, gender-responsive evidence base to inform policy advocacy, legislative oversight, and targeted interventions to close the digital gender gap in South Africa.

The CGE calls on SMMEs, especially women-owned and women-led businesses to participate in this important national initiative by sharing their lived experiences of engaging with the digital economy.

Participation entails completing a short survey, through which businesses will directly contribute to shaping evidence-based policy recommendations and advocacy efforts focused on improving digital access, strengthening digital skills, and enhancing economic inclusion.

Through this initiative, the CGE aims to:

generate policy-relevant research to inform national and provincial interventions;

strengthen understanding of institutional, structural, and socio-economic drivers of digital exclusion;

advance inclusive digital transformation that prioritises women’s empowerment and economic participation.

The CGE reiterates that digital inclusion is not only a technological issue but a fundamental gender equality concern. Ensuring that women are fully included in the digital economy is essential to achieving inclusive growth, reducing inequality, and advancing social justice in South Africa.

The Commission remains committed to monitoring, advocating, and holding stakeholders accountable to ensure that no woman is left behind in the country’s digital future.

To participate in the study, please contact:

Ms. Grace Rapholo

E-mail: grace.rapholo@gmail.com and

Cellphone: 082 775 7446

Dr. Jamela Hoveni

E-mail: Jamelab@cge.org.za

Cellphone:069 007 4036

Media enquiries:

Javu Baloyi

Spokesperson

Cell: 083 579 3306

Email: media@cge.org.za

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