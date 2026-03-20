Home Affairs delivers equality for Muslim Marriage Officers

The Department of Home Affairs has delivered another important reform to advance equality and fairness for the Muslim faith community, by ensuring that Muslim Marriage Officers are now recognised on the same basis as other religious marriage officers under the Marriage Act 25 of 1961.

Following the introduction in 2024 of marriage certificates that recognised Muslim marriages for the very first time, a new directive issued by the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, now means that Muslim religious leaders certified as Marriage Officers will no longer be required to reapply for certification every five years. This brings their recognition in line with other faith communities, which are also certified for an unlimited period without the need for administratively burdensome renewals.

For many years, Muslim Marriage Officers were subject to a renewal requirement that did not apply to other religious groups. The five-year limitation was originally introduced as a temporary measure while new marriage legislation was being developed. However, as the Marriage Bill has still not been promulgated, the continuation of this limitation has become even more unjustifiable.

The Minister’s decision, following engagement with relevant stakeholders who raised the issue with him, now corrects this inconsistent and unequal treatment, affirming the principle that all religious communities must be treated equally and with dignity under the law.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, said: “This decision ensures that all marriage officers, including Muslim Marriage Officers, are treated on equal terms. Coming in the wake of our implementation of marriage certificates recognising Muslim marriages for the first time in 2024, this reform re-affirms the commitment of Home Affairs under the Government of National Unity to deliver dignity for all members of our diverse South African society, including the Muslim faith community.”

The Department will communicate further administrative guidance to stakeholders regarding the implementation of this decision.

Media Enquiries:

Carli Van Wyk

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 079 166 3899

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