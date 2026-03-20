Katrina Clement Encourages Women Over 40 to Simplify Healthy Living in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Katrina Clement

Wellness Advocate Shares Her Mission to Help Families Create Healthier Homes and More Intentional Lives

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology celebrating the voices and journeys of women who are stepping into leadership, resilience, and transformation. Among the inspiring contributors is wellness advocate Katrina Clement, whose chapter reflects her passion for helping women simplify healthy living while strengthening the connection between family, home, and personal empowerment.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition brings together the stories of women from around the world who have overcome challenges and embraced growth, leadership, and purpose. Each chapter highlights women who are using their life experiences to inspire meaningful change in their communities and beyond.Katrina’s contribution to the book reflects more than a decade of experience helping women create healthier environments for their families. For the past 12 years, Katrina has worked in the health and wellness space with a focus on empowering women over 40 to simplify low-tox living and create homes that support both physical well-being and family connection.Katrina understands that many women in this season of life are balancing multiple responsibilities including work, caregiving, and evolving family dynamics. Rather than adding more complexity, her approach focuses on practical and sustainable solutions that replace confusion with clarity.Through education and simple lifestyle adjustments, Katrina helps women make realistic changes that improve the health of their homes without creating additional stress. Her philosophy emphasizes progress over perfection, encouraging women to take small steps that lead to meaningful long-term improvements.Katrina shares low-tox, environmentally conscious alternatives designed for everyday family life. These solutions include home cleaning products, laundry care, personal care items, and sustainable household options that help reduce both chemical exposure and environmental waste.Her goal is not to promote trends but to educate women on simple product swaps that make a measurable difference over time. By offering practical and effective solutions, Katrina helps families reduce toxins in their homes while maintaining routines that work within busy schedules.Katrina primarily serves women over the age of 40 who are entering a new season of awareness and leadership within their families. Many of the women she works with are becoming more conscious of the products they use and the environments they create but feel overwhelmed by conflicting information.Through education, practical tools, and community support, Katrina helps these women make confident and informed decisions about their homes and lifestyles. Her work empowers women to align their choices with their values and long-term vision for their families.In addition to wellness education, Katrina offers women the opportunity to build a flexible, purpose-driven business aligned with the principles of low-tox living. This opportunity allows women to generate additional income while sharing practical solutions that benefit other families.For many women over 40, this pathway offers not only financial opportunity but also personal growth, leadership development, and a supportive community. Katrina believes that business and family life should complement each other rather than compete for time and energy.At the heart of Katrina’s work is a powerful belief that transformation does not require perfection but willingness. Small, consistent actions can lead to meaningful change, whether that involves improving household products, shifting lifestyle habits, or exploring new opportunities for growth.Katrina’s personal journey from hardship to leadership has reinforced her belief that resilience is built through action rather than certainty. Her chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition encourages women to recognize that it is never too late to redesign their lives, redefine success, and step into a new season of empowered living.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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