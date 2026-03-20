AIRENGY (TASE: ARNG) ACQUIRES CONTROL OF GREEN-GO, A SPECIALIST IN INITIATING AND CONSTRUCTING PHOTOVOLTAIC FACILITIES

Airengy acquires control of Green-Go, a specialist in initiating and constructing photovoltaic facilities Tal Raz, CEO at Airengy Airengy announces signing of a MoU for the acquisition of control (51%) in Green-Go

Toward a Central Role in Israel's Photovoltaic Market:

RA'ANANA, CENTRAL DISTRICT OF ISRAEL, ISRAEL, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Green-Go will become Airengy's Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) arm in Israel, generating ongoing cash flow while developing a broad project pipeline and integrating storage solutions.

• This move completes Airengy's operational rollout: compressed air energy storage technology (CAPP) and short-duration storage (BESS) in Europe, now adding initiation and construction of solar projects in Israel.

Airengy (TASE: ARNG) announces today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the acquisition of control (51%) in Green-Go, a company specializing in the initiation and construction of complex photovoltaic facilities with a focus on agrivoltaics.

The transaction represents a strategic milestone for Airengy, establishing the “third leg” of its operations – an entrepreneurial and execution arm in Israel – alongside its two existing core activities: the construction of compressed air energy storage power stations (CAPP) and the initiation of storage projects (BESS) in Europe.

Through the acquisition, Airengy strengthens its presence across the entire value chain – from initiation and engineering design, through construction (EPC), to the operation of revenue-generating assets. The company intends to leverage the proven execution experience of Green-Go, which currently manages a project portfolio worth tens of millions of shekels, and to position it as a dominant player in the local market while integrating advanced storage technologies.

Completion of the transaction is subject to, among other things, the signing of a detailed and binding agreement between the parties and the completion of due diligence.



Tal Raz, CEO of Airengy, stated:

“This transaction marks another significant step in implementing Airengy’s strategy, with the establishment of the third leg of the company’s operations in Israel. We are integrating a company with proven experience in the construction and execution of complex projects with the engineering and technological capabilities we have developed over the years. This combination is expected to accelerate our activities in Israel, generate ongoing cash flow, and serve as an additional growth engine alongside our international operations.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.