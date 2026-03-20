Heather Kizewski Inspires Lifelong Health and Energy in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Heather Kizewski

Founder of Doable Health & Fitness Shares Her Practical Approach to Strength, Glucose Balance, and Sustainable Wellness

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology featuring the stories of women who have embraced resilience, leadership, and transformation. Among the inspiring contributors is wellness coach Heather Kizewski, founder of Doable Health & Fitness, whose chapter reflects her passion for helping people take control of their health before preventable issues become long-term challenges.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition brings together the voices of women from diverse backgrounds who share their personal journeys of perseverance and growth. Each chapter highlights women who have turned life experiences into opportunities to inspire others and lead meaningful change.Heather’s story reflects a lifelong commitment to health and personal responsibility. Although she has been formally working with clients for eight months, her approach is rooted in more than 30 years of practicing the habits she now teaches. Through Doable Health & Fitness, Heather helps individuals discover a personalized path toward sustainable health and long-term wellness.Heather’s mission is to empower people to take proactive steps toward improving their health rather than waiting until a crisis forces them into reactive solutions. She believes that small, consistent changes can build powerful momentum that transforms health outcomes over time.Through her programs, Heather teaches strength training, longevity-focused movement, glucose management, and nutrition strategies designed to improve metabolic health. Her work places a strong emphasis on glucose balance, helping clients understand how to minimize glucose spikes, lower A1C levels, and prevent insulin resistance through practical and sustainable lifestyle adjustments.Heather combines science-based strategies with simple implementation methods that make healthy habits accessible and enjoyable. She also teaches mindset strategies that have helped her remain consistent in her own health journey for decades, along with practical food strategies that support metabolic stability.Her approach focuses on making health improvement both effective and enjoyable. Heather’s clients often report increased energy levels and renewed motivation as they begin implementing the habits she teaches. Many share that they have never remained consistent with a wellness program for as long as they do when working with her.Heather serves a wide range of individuals seeking to improve their health. Her clients range in age from 24 to 88, reflecting her belief that it is never too early or too late to begin a healthier lifestyle. Some of her clients are completely new to exercise, while others are returning after years away from fitness routines. She also works with individuals managing health conditions who are seeking support in improving or reversing metabolic challenges.Heather believes that transformation does not require drastic lifestyle changes. Instead, she focuses on helping clients make gradual improvements that fit naturally into their daily lives. By introducing small adjustments over time, clients can build momentum without feeling overwhelmed or forced to dismantle their existing routines.Her workouts are strategically designed to improve posture, strengthen functional muscle groups, and support overall physical stability. Programs focus on strengthening key areas including the shoulders, back, glutes, hamstrings, triceps, lats, chest, and core while also supporting bone health and long-term mobility.Heather’s approach reflects her belief that health should feel achievable rather than intimidating. By combining practical strategies with genuine encouragement and accountability, she creates an environment where clients feel supported and motivated to succeed.Her chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition highlights the importance of building sustainable health habits and empowering individuals to take ownership of their well-being. Through education and practical tools, Heather encourages readers to make changes today that can positively influence their health for decades to come.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.