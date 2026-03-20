Deputy President Paul Mashatile takes part in Alex 10K race in Alexandra, 21 Mar

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Saturday, 21 March 2026, participate in the Alex 10K race in Alexandra Township, Gauteng Province.

The Alex 10K race entered its second year in 2025, following Adreach Group's three-year partnership with Run Alex Athletics Club. This collaboration is aimed not only to revive road running events in Alexandra but to promote local tourism under the theme "Explore Alex on Foot."

The purpose for the race is to fund grassroots operations for the Run Alex Athletics Club and support the Read Alex Project, a Saturday programme aimed at improving literacy and educational outcomes for local children.

The 2025 event saw the participation numbers increase by 58%, from 1400 starters in 2024 to 2220 starters in 2025.

Over 3000 participants are expected to partake in this year’s race as they will explore Alexandra’s rich history.

Details of the race are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 21 March 2026

Time: 07h00 (Media to arrive at 06:00)

Prize-giving ceremony - 09:30

Venue: Altrec Sports Complex, Alexandra, Gauteng Province

Members of the media who wish to cover the race should RSVP to Sthembiso Sithole on 078 356 4355.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

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