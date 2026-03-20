Minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni launches Northern Cape Agriculture Incubator in Kimberley, 20 Mar

The Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, will officially launch the Northern Cape Agriculture Incubator (NCAI), an agribusiness support and development incubation centre aimed at strengthening agricultural entrepreneurship and enterprise development in the province.

The launch will take place on Friday, 20 March 2025, at the Boontjieskraal Incubation and Conference Centre (BICC), located approximately 15 kilometres south of the provincial capital, Kimberley, in the Northern Cape.

The Northern Cape Agriculture Incubator is one of over 100 incubation centres supported by the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) across South Africa, which aim to accelerate the growth and sustainability of small enterprises.

The NCAI is designed to serve as a centre of excellence in agricultural training, innovation, and production, providing integrated support to emerging farmers and agribusiness entrepreneurs. The incubator will act as an inclusive agricultural hub, bringing together food technologists, entrepreneurs, researchers, students, young professionals, unemployed youth, graduates, small enterprises, cooperatives, investors, and stakeholders from local and provincial government to collaborate and unlock opportunities in the agricultural value chain.

Through training, mentorship, market access support, and enterprise development services, the incubator is expected to contribute to skills development, enterprise growth, and job creation.

The Minister will be joined by dignitaries from national, provincial, and local government, as well as representatives from the private sector, to mark the launch of the incubator and reaffirm commitments to strengthening the small enterprise and agricultural ecosystem in the Northern Cape.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 20 March 2026

Time: 9:00

Venue: Portion 17 of Farm 127, Magersfontein

RSVP: Bongiwe Thatelo at bthatelo@sedfa.org.za cell: 0630396554

For Media Enquiries:

Siphe Macanda

Email: smacanda@dsbd.gov.za

Cell: 082 3552399

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