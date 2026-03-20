Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visits Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo, 20 Mar
The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Friday, 20 March visit Mankweng Hospital following a ground breaking surgical operation of separating the conjoined twins in this rural public health facility.
The Minister's visit will reinforce government`s commitment to innovative surgeries and inspire similar deeds across public health facilities. He will visit the wards in which the babies are cared for, and formally meet and commend a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals who conducted this rare and complex surgical procedure.
Minister Motsoaledi will be accompanied by Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, provincial Health MEC, Ms Dieketseng Mashego and other senior health officials.
Members of the media are invited to attend the visit scheduled as follows:
Date: Friday, 20 March 2026
Venue: Mankweng Hospital, near University of Limpopo
Time: 8h00
For and media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Foster Mohale
National Health Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 072 432 3792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za
Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela
Limpopo Provincial Government Spokesperson
Cell: 082 200 5357
E-mail: ramakuelan@premier.limpopo.gov.za
Mr Thilivhali Muavha
Premier's Spokesperson
Cell: 066 011 7034
E-mail: MuavhaT@premier.limpopo.gov.za
#GovZAUpdate
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