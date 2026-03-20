Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visits Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo, 20 Mar

The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Friday, 20 March visit Mankweng Hospital following a ground breaking surgical operation of separating the conjoined twins in this rural public health facility.

The Minister's visit will reinforce government`s commitment to innovative surgeries and inspire similar deeds across public health facilities. He will visit the wards in which the babies are cared for, and formally meet and commend a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals who conducted this rare and complex surgical procedure.

Minister Motsoaledi will be accompanied by Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, provincial Health MEC, Ms Dieketseng Mashego and other senior health officials.

Members of the media are invited to attend the visit scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, 20 March 2026

Venue: Mankweng Hospital, near University of Limpopo

Time: 8h00

For and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

National Health Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela

Limpopo Provincial Government Spokesperson

Cell: 082 200 5357

E-mail: ramakuelan@premier.limpopo.gov.za

Mr Thilivhali Muavha

Premier's Spokesperson

Cell: 066 011 7034

E-mail: MuavhaT@premier.limpopo.gov.za

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