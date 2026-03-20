Health Ombud releases findings on psychiatric case death by burns and neonatal death, 23 Mar
The Health Ombud, Professor Taole Mokoena, will release findings from two investigations into patient safety incidents in Gauteng. The briefing will address the death of a mental health care user at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital (DGMAH) and the neonatal death at Netcare Femina Hospital (NFH).
The investigation at DGMAH was prompted by a complaint from the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) regarding a psychiatric patient’s death due to burn injuries in June 2024. The NFH case involves allegations of incorrect medication leading to a neonate's death.
Members of the media are invited to the briefing, details as follows:
Date: Monday, 23 March 2026
Time: 10:00 – 12:00
Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House,1035, Cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria
Media Enquiries:
Ricardo Mahlakanya
Cell: 066 473 8666
#GovZAUpdates
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