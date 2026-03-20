Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads World TB Day commemoration in Overberg, 24 Mar

The Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), Deputy President Paul Mashatile, will on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, deliver the keynote address at the national World TB Day commemorative event at Caledon Sports Grounds, Ian Toerin Way, Overberg District, Western Cape Province.

World TB Day is commemorated each year on March 24, to build public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis and profile efforts to eliminate the disease. This day is also designated to highlight the devastating health, social and economic impact of TB. South Africa remains one of the hardest hit countries by TB, which has remained the leading cause of death claiming an estimated 56 000 lives a year, more than half (54%) of which are people living with HIV.

This year’s official country theme for World TB Day is ‘Yes! You and I Can End TB’, a clarion call for leaders to champion TB efforts in their respective constituencies, as well as to encourage individual action from all South Africans to contribute to the national effort against TB.

The 2026 World TB Day commemoration will support the implementation of the National TB Strategic Plan, with a particular focus on amplifying the End TB Campaign, which aims to test 5 million people annually through expanded testing, integrated healthcare services, effective communication, community engagement, collaborative partnerships, and increased funding for prevention, treatment, and research.

Deputy President Mashatile will be joined by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi; Premier of the Western Cape, Mr Alan Winde; SANAC Civil Society Chairperson, Mr Solly Nduku; Chairperson of the SANAC Private Sector Forum, Ms Mpumi Zikalala; SANAC CEO, Dr Thembi Xulu, as well as representatives from development partners inclusive of United Nations Agencies, research entities, civil society movements and the private sector.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the commemoration as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 24 March 2026

Time: 09h00 (please make prior arrangements for OB Vans)

Venue: Caledon Sports Grounds, Ian Toerin Way, Caledon, Western Cape Province. (1h 20min from Cape Town)

For media interviews and logistics, please contact:

1. The Presidency – Sthembiso Sithole Sthembiso@presidency.gov.za or 078 356 4355

2. SANAC – Nelson Dlamini: nelson@sanac.org.za or 078 731 0313

3. Department of Health – Foster Mohale: foster.mohale@health.gov.za or 072 432 3792

Members of the media are kindly requested to RSVP with their full name, designation, media house and ID numbers to Simangaliso Motsepe (SANAC): simangaliso@sanac.org.za by Friday, 20 March 2026.

Enquiries:

Mr. Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile

Cell: 066 195 8840

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