Deputy Minister Alexandra Abrahams delivers keynote address at annual Furniture Design Competition Awards ceremony, 27 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ms Alexandra Abrahams, will deliver the keynote address at the annual Furniture Design Competition Awards ceremony. The ceremony will be hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with industry stakeholders including the South African Furniture Initiative (SAFI), the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and Proudly South African.

The event will take place at the Homemakers Fair, held at the Kyalami Grand Prix and International Expo Centre in Midrand, on Thursday, 27 March 2026.

This year’s competition, themed “Alien Invasive Species Wood”, reflects a deliberate alignment with the objectives of the dtic’s Furniture Master Plan. By challenging designers to transform invasive timber into high-value, market-ready products, the competition advances key priorities of the Plan, namely strengthening local manufacturing capability, deepening skills development, and expanding opportunities for small enterprises and emerging entrepreneurs.

In doing so, this competition promotes innovation and sustainability within the sector and contributes to the development of more resilient and competitive value chains. Participants are therefore actively contributing to an industry-wide effort to unlock inclusive growth and create sustainable employment across design, manufacturing, and retail.

The ceremony will honour winners in two categories: Student and Established Manufacturers. The Student category is open to design students registered at South African educational institutions, while the Established Manufacturers category is open to manufacturing businesses with in-house design capabilities.

The Furniture Industry plays a pivotal role in advancing economic growth, industrialisation, and creating jobs. As a significant contributor to the country’s manufacturing sector, which accounts for 0.95% of manufacturing Gross Domestic Product and 1.6% of manufacturing employment, the dtic supports and promotes the industry’s role in boosting trade, small businesses, and positioning South Africa as a globally competitive market for both furniture manufacturing and design.

“The Furniture Design Competition showcases the creativity of our students and professionals, introduces new products to the market, and elevates South African furniture on the global stage. The theme of this year’s competition, using invasive wood species, is a powerful example of how design can provide innovative solutions to national challenges while promoting sustainability,” says Abrahams.

She adds: “At a strategic level, the furniture sector offers a compelling illustration of how design, innovation, and industrialisation intersect. Design is more than aesthetics, it is a driver of competitiveness, differentiation, and value creation.”

Journalists who are registered to cover the expo and are interested in covering the award ceremony are requested to submit their names to Tshilidzi Mugovhoro via telephone and WhatsApp on 082 879 6792 or email on TMugovhoro@thedtic.gov.za

For media enquiries and interview requests:

Bongani Lukhele – Director: Media Relations

Tel: (012) 394 1643

Mobile: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

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