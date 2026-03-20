Water and Sanitation hands over Avon Water Project in Blouberg Local Municipality, 20 Mar

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will officially hand over the completed Avon Water Project in Blouberg Local Municipality, to improve access to potable water for the community of Seakamela Village, within the Capricorn District Municipality in Limpopo, on Friday, 20 March 2026.

DWS funded the project to the tune of R 22.9 million through its Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG), to assist the Capricorn District which is the Water Services Authority in the area to meet water demand in the village which previously did not have reliable source of water.

The event is part of a series of activities taking place throughout the month of March in commemoration of National Water Month and serves as one of the build-up to the global observance of World Water Day on Sunday, 22 March.

The project, implemented by the District Municipality as the appointed Implementing Agent, is comprised of two newly drilled boreholes and four refurbished boreholes with a yield of 604.80 kilolitres per day at a 24-hour pumping cycle. In addition, the project includes five pump houses, 200 kilolitre elevated steel tank, construction of 3 kilometres bulk pipelines and a kilometre galvanised steel pipe connecting the boreholes to storage reservoirs, reticulation of 100 standpipes, and palisade fence for the infrastructure. The water project is expected to significantly enhance water supply to 3782 households in Ga-Seakamela and surrounding areas. The implementation of the project resulted in the creation of 52 jobs.

A borehole water samples were collected and tested for water quality analysis to ensure compliance with the required SANS 241.

The project implementers ensured that all potential sources of pollution, such as cattle kraals, cemeteries, and pit latrines, are situated no less than 50 metres from production boreholes, in line with requirements to protect water quality.

This project forms part of the ongoing efforts by the Department to support municipalities to improve access to clean and reliable water services. It underscores the government’s commitment to accelerating service delivery and ensuring sustainable water provision for communities. The initiative also highlights the importance of collaboration across all spheres of government, demonstrating that coordinated partnerships are key to strengthening water services and securing long-term access for all.

For more information, contact:

Departmental Spokesperson, Ms Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za



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