Treasury hosts SA-TIED Phase II Close-Out Conference and Launch of Phase III, 23 to 24 Mar

Members of the media are invited to attend the Southern Africa – Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-TIED) Phase II Close-Out Conference, Evidence in Action: Advancing Inclusive Economic Growth, taking place on 23–24 March 2026 at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice by Marriott, Pretoria Menlyn.

The conference reflects on the insights and lessons emerging from SA-TIED Phase II, examining South Africa's most pressing economic challenges and reform priorities - including unemployment, fiscal pressures, the demands of a just energy transition, and the ongoing task of strengthening state institutions and service delivery. The two-day programme combines plenary sessions, policy dialogues, and thematic discussions featuring some of South Africa's leading economic voices.

LAUNCH OF SA-TIED Phase III:

The conference will also mark the formal launch of SA-TIED Phase III, building on eight years of research and policy collaboration in South Africa. The scope of Phase III will be introduced at the conference.

Key speakers include Deputy Minister of Finance Dr David Masondo, British High Commissioner to South Africa Mr Antony Phillipson, and Deputy Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of South Africa Mr Fulgencio Garrido Ruiz.

Event details

Date: 23–24 March 2026 Time: 09:00 – 17:00 Venue: Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! by Marriott Pretoria Menlyn, Summit Place Precinct, 221 Garsfontein Road, Menlyn, Pretoria, 0181

ABOUT SA-TIED:

Southern Africa – Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-TIED) is a programme intended to support policymaking in South Africa by working closely with researchers to close knowledge gaps crucial to the achievement of inclusive growth and economic transformation. It is a collaboration between the National Treasury of South Africa, the South African Revenue Service (SARS), and the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), supported by the European Union and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

MEDIA RSVP & ENQUIRIES

Please register for the event here.

Media inquiries: Abena Larbi-Odam; abena.larbiodam@wider.unu.edu Cleopatra Mosana; media@treasury.gov.za