KOLAS Expands Access with Elk Grove Cannabis Delivery + Convenient Florin Perkins Location

Fast, discreet delivery in Elk Grove, with a Florin Perkins storefront about 15 minutes north for easy pickup and parking

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KOLAS , one of the Sacramento area’s largest licensed cannabis retailers and the operator behind what local news outlet KCRA described as the Sacramento region’s largest cannabis dispensary, announced expanded access for Elk Grove residents through cannabis delivery, supported by a nearby storefront at Florin Perkins (South Sacramento) for pickup and in-person shopping. The Elk Grove delivery experience is designed to be discreet and professional, with a compliance-first process that includes required ID verification at delivery.Elk Grove’s population is estimated at 182,797 (July 1, 2024). With continued growth, more customers want convenient options that fit real schedules—whether that’s delivery to the door or a quick trip north to Florin Perkins for pickup, easy access, and in-store browsing. KOLAS is positioning Elk Grove cannabis delivery alongside a straightforward pickup option so customers can choose the format that works best on a given day.KEY DETAILSService: Cannabis delivery to Elk GroveLocation: KOLAS Florin Perkins (South Sacramento) — 6435 Florin Perkins Road, Sacramento, CA 95828License: C10-0000413-LIC (Florin Perkins / South Sac)Value: Discreet, fast, professional service with required ID verification at deliveryOrdering: Online menu and checkout through KOLAS deliveryHOW TO ORDER (ELK GROVE)Customers can order delivery in a few steps:1. Open the KOLAS delivery menu2. Select products and confirm the delivery option3. Enter an eligible Elk Grove delivery address4. Complete checkout.At delivery, the customer must be present and show a valid government-issued ID for verification. KOLAS recommends first-time customers keep their order simple, choose lower-strength options when unsure, and ask for basic guidance through available support channels.DELIVERY IN ELK GROVEKOLAS cannabis delivery in Elk Grove is built for customers who want a simple process and a private handoff. Customers can browse products online, place an order, and receive delivery at an eligible Elk Grove address.To set clear expectations, KOLAS recommends customers plan for normal delivery variables such as traffic, order volume, and service windows. Delivery availability can vary by address and time of day. Time estimates are not guarantees, but customers can expect a professional, compliance-first process.What customers can expect from KOLAS cannabis delivery:• Fast, convenient ordering through the online menu• Discreet delivery experience and direct handoff• Professional customer service and support if questions come up• A process designed to be easy for first-time customersKOLAS follows California rules for licensed retail and delivery. The Department of Cannabis Control notes that licensed retailers can sell cannabis goods between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., and delivery drivers must return to the retail premises no later than 10:00 p.m. Local jurisdictions may set more restrictive hours. KOLAS also verifies customer age by checking ID at delivery. Adult-use purchases are for customers 21 and older. Medicinal patients may qualify at age 18 or older with a physician’s recommendation.CONVENIENT NEARBY LOCATION (FLORIN PERKINS)For customers who prefer pickup, want to browse in person, or simply like a storefront option, KOLAS operates a Florin Perkins location in South Sacramento. The Florin Perkins location is positioned as a convenience option for Elk Grove residents—about 15 minutes north, depending on traffic—especially for pickup and quick in-and-out shopping.The Florin Perkins location supports customers who want:• Easy pickup instead of delivery• In-person browsing across major product categories• Help from staff with basic questions about product types and use• A nearby option when delivery windows are fullKOLAS encourages customers to choose the option that fits the moment. Some days, delivery makes the most sense. Other days, pickup is quicker. The goal is simple: provide Elk Grove customers with clear access paths.MEDICINAL / EDUCATIONAL SUPPORTKOLAS serves adult-use customers and medical cannabis patients, and the company emphasizes an education-first approach for new shoppers. Many customers are not looking for hype. They want simple guidance that helps them choose responsibly.KOLAS also encourages responsible planning, especially for customers using cannabis for wellness goals. For example, edibles can feel different from inhaled products and may take longer to notice. New customers are often advised to start with a smaller amount, wait before taking more, and avoid mixing with alcohol. KOLAS reminds customers to store products safely at home and never drive while impaired. The focus is on practical education, not pressure to buy the strongest option.Know more: Watch the announcement video here Common questions KOLAS hears from first-time customers include:• What’s the difference between flower, edibles, and vapes?• How long do edibles take to kick in?• What’s a reasonable starting dose?• How do I store products safely at home?KOLAS points customers to basic safety guidance and encourages a “start low and go slow” approach, especially with edibles. Customers are also reminded that cannabis can impair judgment and coordination, and driving under the influence is illegal. Education and responsible use of information are available on KOLAS website resources.“Elk Grove customers want a delivery experience that’s straightforward and respectful—fast, discreet, and professional,” said Eric, a KOLAS spokesperson. “This update is about access. If someone prefers delivery, they can order online. If they prefer pickup, Florin Perkins is close and convenient.”

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