Water and Sanitation hands over upgraded wastewater infrastructure in Jan Kempdorp, 22 Mar

Jan Kempdorp community to benefit on the R55m refurbished sanitation system to be handed to Phokwane Local Municipality, Northern Cape

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Northern Cape will hand over newly refurbished wastewater pump station and an outfall line in Jan Kempdorp to Phokwane Local Municipality, on Sunday, 22 March 2026 as part of World Water Day commemoration.

The Pokwane Local Municipality’s sanitation infrastructure underwent an emergency refurbishment and upgrade at a tune of over R55 million, through DWS Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG), to assist in bringing relief of sewage spillages affecting the environment and improve sanitation services to a population of 8300 and more than 2000 households as well as to enable future developments for the town.

Over the years Jan Kempdorp has expanded, and land use increased without the municipality upgrading of existing old wastewater infrastructure and this resulted in the existing pump station pumping sewer to Valspan Wastewater Treatment Works to overflow due to overwhelming capacity of sewerage inflows.

The scope of the refurbishment and upgrading project entailed constructing a new pump station and rising mainline with sufficient capacity to accommodate current and future sewer runoff and connecting the infrastructure to the existing reticulation network to ensure that it functions optimally without blockages.

The handover is part of the series of activities by the Department to mark World Water Day, a global commemorative day, is held annually on March 22. The day focuses on protecting freshwater resources, addressing the global water crisis, and supporting Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 water and sanitation for all by 2030.

This year’s global theme is: ‘Water and Gender’ with the slogan “Where Water Flows, Equality Grows.” Therefore, the handing over of the refurbished sanitation infrastructure will contribute to ensuring dignified sanitation for women and girls, and to of protection the environment that has a direct impact on the quality of available water resources.

Members of the media are invited to the handover as follows:

Date: Sunday, 22 March 2026

Venue: Jan Kempdorp, Northern Cape

Time: 10h00

For media confirmations, please contact: Mr Amogelang Moholoeng on 082 653 1682 moholoenga@dws.gov.za

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Amogelang Moholoeng

Cell: 082 653 1682

Email: moholoenga@dws.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA