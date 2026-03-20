Trust and Confidence Remain the Biggest Barriers to Legal AI Adoption, New 2026 Benchmark Finds

83% of legal teams have AI access, yet only 22% trust AI outputs

The data shows legal teams are ready to make AI work in practice, but turning AI on requires mindset, context, and operational support. Without those, access alone doesn’t translate into results.” — Varun Mehta, CEO, Factor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access to generative AI is no longer the differentiator in legal, trust is.New data from Factor’s 2026 GenAI in Legal Benchmarking Report , based on 204 in-house and law firm leaders, reveals that while 82.7% of legal teams now report broad AI access, only 22.1% say they have high trust in AI outputs.“The data shows legal teams are ready to make AI work in practice,” said Varun Mehta, CEO of Factor. “But turning AI on requires mindset, context, and operational support. Without those, access alone doesn’t translate into results.”The most commonly cited barriers to building AI capability in legal were lack of trust in outputs (22.8%) and a lack of training or confidence (21.7%).Those with high trust are more than three times as likely to report positive ROI from AI initiatives than low-trust teams.“This benchmark makes the shift clear: access is widespread, but trust and verification effort are still limiting repeatable impact,” said Will McKinnon, Managing Director at Russell Reynolds Associates. “For GCs, the priority now is turning access into trusted workflows that can scale.”“Legal is a strong candidate for AI enablement, but it’s also a high-bar environment,” added Mehta. “In our work with legal teams, we see that ‘pretty good’ isn’t good enough. Outputs need to be reliable, defensible, and repeatable to earn trust at scale.”Capability development and workflow-level integration emerged as critical factors in building defensible trust in AI outputs. In practice, the teams seeing measurable return are embedding AI into defined workflows with clear validation practices and repeatable judgment.The 2026 data suggests the next phase of legal AI adoption will be defined by how effectively teams operationalize AI in day-to-day work, with standards that consistently hold up under scrutiny.MethodologyThe 2026 GenAI in Legal Benchmarking Report draws on 204 survey submissions, including 197 completed responses from in-house counsel and law firm leaders between November 2025 and February 2026. Respondents included general counsel, CLOs, legal operations managers, innovation leaders and senior law firm professionals across enterprise and Am Law environments. The findings are supplemented by dozens of qualitative interviews.

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