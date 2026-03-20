U.S. Data Center Construction Market to Reach US$ 164.5 Billion by 2033 Fueled by AI and Cloud Expansion

U.S. Data Center Construction Market to grow from US$85.3 bn in 2026 to US$164.5 bn by 2033, expanding at a 9.8% CAGR during 2026–2033 forecast period

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview and Growth Outlook

The U.S. data center construction market is experiencing strong and sustained growth, driven by the rapid expansion of hyperscale facilities, colocation demand, and the surge in artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. The market is projected to grow from US$ 85.3 billion in 2026 to US$ 164.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. This growth reflects the increasing need for advanced digital infrastructure to support cloud computing, edge deployments, and data-intensive applications across industries.

A key driver behind this expansion is the rising demand for high-performance computing environments capable of supporting AI, big data, and real-time analytics. IT infrastructure leads the market with over 38% share, while Tier 3 data centers dominate with over 45% share due to their balance of reliability and cost efficiency. Large-scale facilities account for more than 63% of the market, driven by hyperscaler requirements. Regionally, the U.S. remains a global hub due to strong investments, favorable tax incentives, and a rapidly growing digital ecosystem across sectors such as IT, telecom, and healthcare.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/35442

Market Segmentation Analysis

The U.S. data center construction market is segmented based on infrastructure, tier type, data center size, and vertical, each contributing to overall growth dynamics. IT infrastructure leads the market as enterprises and cloud providers invest heavily in scalable server racks, advanced networking, and storage systems to support data-intensive applications. Meanwhile, power and cooling infrastructure is the fastest-growing segment, driven by the increasing energy demands of hyperscale and AI-optimized data centers that require efficient thermal management and sustainable operations.

By tier type, Tier 3 data centers dominate due to their ability to provide high uptime (~99.982%) with cost efficiency, making them suitable for most enterprise and cloud applications. Tier 4 facilities are growing at a faster pace, offering full redundancy and zero downtime, catering to mission-critical operations such as financial services and government applications. In terms of size, large data centers hold the majority share due to their scalability and ability to handle hyperscale workloads, while small and medium facilities are gaining traction due to edge computing and localized deployment needs.

Regional Insights and Trends

The United States continues to be a leading market globally for data center construction, with key hubs such as Northern Virginia, Texas, and Arizona witnessing significant investment. These regions benefit from robust connectivity, favorable regulatory environments, and proximity to major enterprise and cloud service providers. The expansion of hyperscale campuses in these areas is driving demand for advanced construction solutions and high-capacity infrastructure.

Secondary markets are also emerging as important growth areas due to lower land costs, tax incentives, and reduced congestion in primary hubs. The rise of edge computing and 5G networks is further supporting distributed data center deployments across the country. This trend is encouraging the development of smaller, localized facilities that complement large hyperscale campuses and enhance overall network efficiency.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭? 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/35442

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The primary driver of the U.S. data center construction market is the surge in AI, cloud computing, and data-intensive applications across industries. Organizations are increasingly investing in advanced infrastructure to support high-performance computing, leading to large-scale construction projects. Government incentives and renewable energy initiatives further support market growth by reducing operational costs and encouraging sustainable development.

However, the market faces challenges related to power availability and grid congestion. High energy requirements for AI-driven data centers are placing pressure on existing infrastructure, leading to delays in project approvals and increased costs. Additionally, rising construction costs, supply chain disruptions, and shortages of skilled labor are impacting project timelines and profitability.

Despite these challenges, the market presents significant opportunities in hyperscale and edge data center development. The growing adoption of modular construction techniques and sustainable designs is enabling faster deployment and improved efficiency. Additionally, the increasing focus on retrofitting existing facilities to meet modern standards is creating new growth avenues for construction firms and technology providers.

Company Insights and Competitive Landscape

AECOM

Vertiv Group Corp.

Equinix, Inc.

Gensler

Turner Construction Company

Jacobs Solutions Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IPXON Networks

HITT Contracting Inc.

Fluor Corporation

HostDime Global Corp.

ABB

Others

The competitive landscape of the U.S. data center construction market is moderately concentrated, with leading players focusing on innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships. Companies are leveraging prefabricated modular solutions, advanced cooling technologies, and digital design tools to enhance efficiency and reduce construction timelines. Collaboration with hyperscalers and cloud providers is also a key strategy for securing large-scale projects.

Recent Developments:

In February 2026, AES Corp signed a long-term agreement to supply power to a new Google data center in Texas, ensuring reliable energy for expanding operations.

In October 2025, DataBank expanded its credit facility to $1.6 billion to fund large-scale data center construction projects across key U.S. markets.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/35442

Reasons to Buy the Report

✔ Gain detailed insights into market size, growth trends, and forecasts

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Conclusion

The U.S. data center construction market is set for strong growth as digital transformation, AI adoption, and cloud expansion continue to reshape infrastructure requirements. With increasing investments in hyperscale facilities, edge computing, and sustainable technologies, the market is evolving rapidly to meet the demands of a data-driven economy. As innovation and demand continue to rise, the sector will remain a critical pillar supporting the future of digital connectivity and technological advancement.

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