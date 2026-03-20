Heather Haines Encourages Women to Restore Confidence and Build Purpose in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Heather Haines

Nurse and Entrepreneur Shares Her Mission to Help Women Reconnect with Their Health, Confidence, and Ambition

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology celebrating the voices and journeys of women who are stepping into leadership, resilience, and transformation. Among the inspiring contributors is Heather Haines, an entrepreneur and wellness advocate whose chapter reflects her commitment to helping women rediscover their confidence, care for their well-being, and pursue meaningful opportunities without sacrificing family life.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition brings together the stories of women from diverse backgrounds who have chosen growth, courage, and empowerment. The book highlights the experiences of women who have transformed challenges into opportunities for leadership and impact.Heather’s story is shaped by both professional dedication and personal resilience. With a background as a neonatal intensive care nurse and four years of experience building a wellness and beauty business, Heather brings a unique perspective to her work with women. Living with multiple sclerosis has also influenced how she approaches leadership, emphasizing empathy, education, and sustainable systems that support long-term well-being and success.Through her work in clinical-grade skincare, wellness, and beauty solutions, Heather helps women reconnect with themselves by caring for their skin, health, and personal ambitions. Her mission centers on helping women build flexible, home-based businesses that complement their lives rather than compete with them.Heather offers a thoughtfully developed collection of research-informed skincare, beauty, and wellness solutions designed to support women through every season of life. Her offerings include targeted skincare systems, barrier-strengthening formulas, cosmetics, haircare, and nutritional wellness products that feature clinically supported ingredients. Each solution is designed to provide visible results while maintaining long-term skin health.Beyond the products themselves, Heather provides personalized skincare education and mentorship for women who feel called to build their own flexible businesses from home. Through mentorship and leadership development, she helps women grow not only as clients but also as future leaders within the wellness and beauty space.Heather primarily serves women who are navigating seasons of transition such as motherhood, career changes, chronic illness, or rediscovering themselves after years of caring for others. Many of the women she works with deeply value being present for their families while also desiring intellectual stimulation, personal growth, and financial contribution.Her work is designed for women who seek alignment rather than burnout. Heather understands that many women want to pursue ambition without sacrificing the relationships and responsibilities that matter most.She also supports women whose confidence may have shifted due to hormonal changes, health challenges, aging, or the everyday demands of life. Through education and science-informed beauty and wellness solutions, Heather helps them rebuild confidence both inside and out.Women join Heather’s programs not simply for income opportunities but because they are searching for connection, mentorship, and alignment. Her approach emphasizes ethical leadership, practical education, and systems that allow women to grow at a pace that fits their current stage of life.Heather believes that ambition and motherhood were never meant to compete with each other. Her work challenges the long-standing narrative that women must choose between contributing financially and being present at home. Instead, she teaches women how to pursue both with intention and balance.Her own journey through nursing, chronic illness, and entrepreneurship has reinforced her belief that resilience is built quietly over time. She built her business in a way that allows her to remain present for the moments that matter most, from school pickups to everyday family routines that often become the memories we cherish.Heather’s chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition reflects this message of alignment and possibility. Through entrepreneurship, education, and authorship, she hopes to inspire women to recognize that their desire for personal growth does not diminish their devotion to their families but instead strengthens it.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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