Hallie Glasbrenner Inspires Women to Take Bold Action in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Hallie Glasbrenner

Functional Health Coach Encourages Women to Embrace Change, Reclaim Their Health, and Step Into Their Power

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology celebrating the voices of women who are stepping into courage, transformation, and personal leadership. Among the inspiring contributors is Functional Health Coach Hallie Glasbrenner, whose chapter shares a message of resilience, empowerment, and the power of taking action when life presents challenges.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition brings together women from around the world who have chosen to share their stories in order to inspire others. Each chapter offers readers insight into the personal experiences that shaped these women into advocates for growth, strength, and self-belief.For Hallie, becoming an author in the EmpowerHer collaboration was about more than achieving a personal milestone. It was an opportunity to share her story publicly so that others who may be facing similar struggles can feel seen, understood, and encouraged. Hallie hopes that by sharing her journey, women who relate to her experiences will realize they are not alone and will feel empowered to move forward in their own lives.Achieving the milestone of becoming a best-selling co-author has been both exciting and deeply fulfilling for Hallie. The experience has been energizing and validating, marking a moment where dedication, personal growth, and determination came together to achieve a meaningful goal.Hallie believes that stories have the power to ignite change. When women read about the experiences of others who have faced challenges and chosen to keep moving forward, it can inspire them to take action in their own lives. Her hope is that readers will feel a renewed sense of possibility and urgency to pursue the life they truly want.Through her work as a Functional Health Coach, Hallie is committed to helping women regain confidence in their health and their ability to navigate change. Her mission focuses on empowering women who may feel uncertain about the next steps in their lives and guiding them toward healthier, more balanced lifestyles.Hallie offers functional health coaching designed to help individuals better understand their bodies, identify areas where they can improve their overall wellbeing, and create sustainable habits that support long-term health. As part of her outreach, Hallie provides a complimentary 30-minute consultation for individuals who mention the press release when scheduling their appointment.Her approach centers on empowering women to take ownership of their health and make intentional choices that support both physical wellbeing and personal growth.Hallie believes that becoming unstoppable begins with taking action. Many people wait for the perfect moment to begin making changes in their lives, but she encourages women to seize opportunities as they arise and approach life with courage and determination.By taking hold of their circumstances and embracing opportunities for growth, women can transform challenges into powerful turning points that elevate their lives.One of the most important pieces of advice Hallie shares with women seeking change is simple yet profound: ask yourself whether you are truly willing and committed to the transformation you desire. Commitment to change, she believes, is the foundation for creating lasting results.Through her chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, Hallie hopes to inspire women everywhere to believe in their potential and take the steps necessary to build the lives they envision.Her message reminds readers that even when circumstances feel difficult or uncertain, persistence, courage, and belief in oneself can open the door to incredible possibilities.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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