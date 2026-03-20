What Ultra-High-Net-Worth Travelers Want: Ker & Downey® Africa Unveils 2025 Intelligence Report and 2026 Trends

Our business is driven by repeat customers. We have customers who return twice a year as seasoned travelers. Others return once a year as they explore more of Africa's beauty. ” — Jenieen van den Heever, COO at Ker & Downey® Africa

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ker & Downey® Africa, a leading luxury travel company headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, has released its latest travel trends report, offering a fascinating glimpse into traveler behaviors, preferences, and demographics.

The report takes an in-depth look at luxury travel trends in Africa in 2025, including the most popular destinations, key markets, the average length of stay, the most sought-after experiences, and average spend.

“We’re seeing that destination choice is leading decision-making in key markets such as the USA and China, often taking precedence over experience type or budget considerations,” explains Jenieen van den Heever, COO at Ker & Downey® Africa.

“Meanwhile, travelers from Brazil and Germany are generally less price-sensitive. Across all markets, however, there is a clear and consistent focus on aspirational destinations paired with luxury, high-touch service, discretion, and privacy. Added-value enhancements, from room upgrades and VIP amenities to personalized Meet & Greet services, are increasingly influential in elevating the overall guest experience.”



Traveler profiles

The report notes that the majority of travelers in 2025 were couples, a combination of honeymooners and retirees, and small families, representing a significant shift from the multi-generational travel trend that has shaped the past few years. However, with 2026 now well underway, the luxury travel experts at Ker & Downey® Africa are once again seeing an upswing in multi-generational family holidays, especially those seeking exclusive-use accommodation and private experiences.

Top nationalities traveling to Africa and chosen destinations

In 2025, the vast majority of luxury travelers to Africa were from the US, Germany, China, and Brazil.

South Africa was overwhelmingly the destination of choice, followed by Tanzania, Kenya, Botswana, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, and Namibia.

Travel interest in Africa runs year-round, with July being the strongest overall month. June to September is also a consistently busy period across East and Southern Africa. December to February also shows strong interest, driven primarily by South Africa and Rwanda.

● South Africa - most popular during March, July, October, December, and February

● Tanzania - most popular during June, July, August, and September

● Kenya - most popular during June, July, and September, with December also peaking

● Botswana - most popular during May, July, and August

● Rwanda - most popular during May, August, September, December, January, and February

Average stays are around 10 to 14 nights for couples, with families typically favoring a slightly shorter stay of between seven and ten nights.

Top experiences and spending

In Africa, there is no shortage of experiences to enjoy; however, the luxury travel specialists at Ker & Downey® Africa have noted that some stand head and shoulders above others.

In 2025, the top safari experiences were Big Five safaris, culinary experiences, especially in the Winelands and Cape Town, The Great Migration, particularly by hot-air balloon and open vehicle, cultural experiences in Egypt and with Masai tribes in Kenya, and gorilla trekking in Rwanda.

Overall, travelers from the US spent the highest amount on safari, followed by travelers from Germany, Latin America, Asia, and France.

On what makes Africa such a compelling destination, van den Heever notes:

“Our business is driven by repeat customers. We have customers who return twice a year as seasoned travelers, and others who return once a year as they explore more of Africa's beauty. Every region in Africa offers a unique experience, making it the perfect destination to return to year after year. Africa is not a one-hit wonder, with each destination across the continent offering something new to explore.”

About Ker & Downey® Africa

Ker & Downey® Africa is an award-winning luxury travel company that unlocks the magic of Africa for discerning travelers wishing to view the world differently. We curate experiences that go beyond luxury, unlocking access to some of Africa’s most incredible destinations, ultra-luxurious accommodations, and rare encounters few can imagine, and even fewer can access. Responsible travel is at the heart of what we do, ensuring every journey leaves a positive, lasting legacy. With dedicated teams on the ground in Cape Town and Arusha, and trusted travel experts across the globe, we share one

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