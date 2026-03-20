Dr Elif Persinger Encourages High Performers to Rebuild Energy and Resilience in EmpowerHer Volume 2

Dr Elif Persinger

Founder of Real Wellness Professor Shares a Science-Based Approach to Sustainable Performance and Whole-Person Wellness

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology highlighting the voices and journeys of women who have embraced resilience, reinvention, and leadership. Among the inspiring contributors is Dr. Elif Persinger, Full Professor of Marketing and International Business and founder of Real Wellness Professor, whose chapter shares her journey of rebuilding personal capacity and helping others restore energy and vitality while maintaining demanding professional and family roles.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition brings together powerful stories from women around the world who have transformed personal challenges into platforms for leadership and empowerment. Each chapter offers readers insight into the experiences that shaped these women into influential voices within their communities and industries.Elif’s story reflects the intersection of academic rigor, lived experience, and science-informed wellness. With more than 20 years of experience as a Professor, Elif spent decades balancing the demands of academia while raising three children as a divorced mother. From the outside, her life reflected discipline, productivity, and achievement. Internally, however, the sustained pressure had left her biologically exhausted.Rather than accepting depletion as the inevitable cost of being capable, Elif began researching solutions grounded in science. Her search led her into the fields of cellular health and gut-brain axis support, ultimately inspiring her to pursue additional education in Lifestyle and Wellness Coaching through the Harvard Medical School Executive Education Program. This turning point became the foundation for her wellness platform, Real Wellness Professor.Real Wellness Professor is a science-grounded platform designed to help high-performing individuals rebuild physical energy, mental clarity, and emotional resilience. Elif’s work emphasizes a multidimensional approach to wellness that includes physical energy and vitality, cognitive performance, emotional stability, and financial well-being. She believes that physical energy is the foundation upon which every other dimension of life is built.Through structured and practical systems, Elif helps individuals restore biological capacity so they can perform at high levels without chronic exhaustion. Her approach focuses on efficient, science-informed protocols that support cellular health and gut-brain balance, allowing participants to regain energy and vitality without complicated or time-consuming routines.Elif’s programs begin with rebuilding the biological foundation of energy and stress resilience. As participants regain physical capacity, the work expands to strengthen mental focus, emotional steadiness, and long-term performance sustainability.Her approach is designed specifically for high-responsibility individuals who often appear successful externally while quietly experiencing exhaustion beneath the surface. These clients include busy professionals, caregivers carrying invisible responsibilities, and women navigating hormonal transitions while continuing to maintain leadership roles in their careers and families.Elif believes that many high-performing individuals have relied on discipline and willpower for years while ignoring the underlying biological depletion that affects their ability to perform and thrive. Her system focuses on restoring the body first so that mental clarity and emotional stability can follow naturally.Participants in the Real Wellness Professor programs receive structured implementation rather than generic wellness advice. They gain access to evidence-informed protocols, practical mentorship, and systems that support sustainable energy and productivity. For individuals interested in expanding their opportunities further, Elif also offers mentorship in business development, drawing on her decades of experience as a business professor.Elif’s work is built on a simple but powerful principle: individuals cannot rely on mindset alone to overcome biological exhaustion. Her own experience rebuilding energy while maintaining her academic career and raising a family provides the lived credibility behind her teachings.Her chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition shares her journey from endurance to deliberate design, demonstrating that success does not require sacrificing health, energy and vitality. Instead, sustainable performance begins with restoring the biological foundation that supports clarity, resilience, and intentional decision-making.Elif believes that when energy is restored, clarity improves. When clarity improves, decisions become stronger. And when decisions become stronger, individuals gain the ability to design their lives with purpose rather than simply surviving daily demands.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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