Darcie Burtch Inspires Healing and Personal Transformation in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Darcie Burtch

Founder of The School of Hard Knocks Shares Her Mission to Help Individuals Break Free from Trauma and Reclaim Their Power

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology featuring the voices and stories of women who have overcome adversity and stepped into leadership, resilience, and transformation. Among the inspiring contributors is Darcie Burtch, founder of The School of Hard Knocks, whose chapter reflects her journey from trauma to triumph and her mission to help others reclaim their confidence and purpose.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition brings together the stories of women from around the world who have chosen growth, courage, and empowerment. The book celebrates women who have transformed their life experiences into opportunities to lead, inspire, and create meaningful impact.Darcie’s contribution to the anthology reflects the heart of her work as a podcast host, author, certified NLP practitioner, and motivational speaker. In 2025, Darcie officially launched The School of Hard Knocks, a personal development platform designed to help individuals move beyond the limitations of their past and step into healing, confidence, and purpose.Built on more than two decades of lived experience in leadership, caregiving, entrepreneurship, trauma recovery, and personal growth, The School of Hard Knocks blends powerful storytelling with neuroscience-based mindset tools. Through her work, Darcie helps people break generational cycles, rebuild self-worth, and develop the confidence needed to create meaningful change in their lives.Darcie’s approach integrates real-life resilience with practical transformation strategies. Through faith-centered encouragement, personal development techniques, and mindset tools rooted in neuroscience, she guides individuals through the healing process after experiences such as childhood trauma, toxic relationships, grief, burnout, and self-abandonment.Her philosophy centers on helping people remove “another brick from their wall,” allowing them to break free from emotional barriers and step into the life they were meant to live.Through The School of Hard Knocks, Darcie offers a variety of platforms and programs designed to support personal transformation. Her podcast, which streams on Spotify and other major platforms, features raw and honest conversations about healing, resilience, and personal growth. In addition to the podcast, Darcie offers private NLP coaching sessions, hypnosis sessions focused on subconscious transformation, motivational speaking engagements, and digital healing resources designed to support long-term personal development.Darcie primarily serves individuals navigating life after trauma, divorce, grief, burnout, or difficult relationships. Many of the people she works with appear successful on the outside yet feel overwhelmed internally. Her work also resonates deeply with caregivers and high-functioning adults who have spent years supporting others while neglecting their own emotional well-being.While Darcie’s audience includes both men and women globally, her message often resonates strongly with women who are ready to move beyond survival and step fully into healing and empowerment.Clients and listeners are drawn to Darcie’s work because she teaches from lived experience rather than theory. Her programs combine deep empathy with practical tools that help individuals regulate their nervous systems, reframe trauma, rewire subconscious beliefs, and rebuild their identity with confidence and clarity.Darcie believes healing should not feel distant, clinical, or unattainable. Instead, it should be accessible, practical, and deeply human.Her chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition reflects her powerful personal journey and her commitment to helping others move from pain to purpose. As one of the 25 women selected to contribute to the book, Darcie’s story highlights the courage required to face the past while building a new future rooted in healing and growth.Her podcast, The School of Hard Knocks, is rapidly gaining international attention as a voice for resilient healing and real-life transformation. Through her work, Darcie hopes to reach individuals around the world who feel stuck in their past and remind them that transformation is possible.Her mission is simple yet powerful: to help people become unstuck from trauma and firmly grounded in healing.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.