Australian Dog Trainer Redefines Luxury Pet Gear With Old-World Craft

Multi Function Dog Lead

Melbourne's PK9 Gear proves premium dog accessories don't need a factory — just a craftsman who refuses to cut corners.

Most pet gear is designed to be replaced. I wanted something I could trust — and something worth passing down.” — Chris Loverseed, Founder, PK9 Gear

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a pet accessories market flooded with mass-produced gear, Melbourne-based PK9 Gear is making the case that true luxury is about how something is made, not how it is marketed.Founded by professional dog trainer Chris Loverseed, PK9 Gear handcrafts leather dog collars, leads, harnesses, and toys from his Melbourne workshop. Every piece uses premium leather and solid brass hardware, built to last a lifetime rather than a season. There are no factories, no shortcuts, and no compromise on materials.The brand sits at an unusual intersection: serious working-dog functionality meets the kind of quality you'd expect from a high-end leather goods maker. Loverseed spent years working as a professional dog trainer before frustration with the available gear pushed him to start making his own. What began as a practical solution has become a brand that's caught the attention of some of Australia's most discerning buyers."Most pet gear is designed to be replaced," said Loverseed. "I started making my own because, as a trainer, I was putting gear on dogs every day and watching it fail. I wanted something I could trust — and something worth passing down."That philosophy has attracted attention at the top end of the hospitality market. PK9 Gear's handcrafted range is stocked exclusively at Park Hyatt Melbourne , one of Australia's most prestigious five-star hotels, where guests can purchase pieces directly. Loverseed was also recently commissioned to create a custom collar and lead for Pixel, the resident dog at Hyatt Hotel Canberra — a bespoke commission that speaks to the brand's reputation for quality and craft.The Hyatt partnerships reflect a broader cultural shift in how luxury is being defined. Consumers — particularly in the premium end of the market — are moving away from logo-driven status and towards provenance, craft, and the story behind an object. A handmade leather collar from a Melbourne craftsman carries a different kind of weight than anything produced at scale.PK9 Gear's products are designed with working dogs in mind — proper fit, durable hardware, materials that soften and improve with age rather than deteriorating. But they're equally at home on a well-loved family dog in a city apartment. The brand's customer base reflects that range: from working dog handlers and trainers to hotel guests and design-conscious pet owners who want something that lasts.Loverseed sees the brand as part of a wider movement back towards considered, quality-first purchasing. "People are tired of buying the same thing twice," he says. "They want to know who made it, how it was made, and whether it will still be around in ten years. That's what we offer."PK9 Gear was recently featured in Kanebridge News About PK9 Gear:PK9 Gear produces high-end, handcrafted leather dog collars, leads, harnesses, and toys. All products are made in Australia from premium leather and solid brass hardware. The brand's philosophy centres on durability, function, and the "buy once, buy well" ethos — a sustainable alternative to the disposable pet accessories market.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.