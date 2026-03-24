Vcura Introduces Algarve Wellness Resort Project to UK and UAE Investors, Seeking Strategic Partnerships

Vcura - clinical aesthetics and skincare innovation “Vcura’s journey began with clinical practice in Portugal, where our team developed wellness programs and professional experience.” Vcura Spa & Health Club Project In Algarve Portugal

Vcura introduces its Algarve wellness resort concept to UK and UAE investors, seeking partners to support development of a wellness destination.

Algarve Wellness Investment Opportunity. Vcura is seeking strategic partners for a Spa & Health Club project in Portugal, with investment ranging from €500,000 to €1 million.” — Mario Ferreira, CEO of Vcura

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vcura , a Portugal-based wellness brand known for its clinically inspired programs and growing presence in the Algarve , is introducing its Spa & Health Club project to international audiences, with a focus on investors and partners in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.The company is currently exploring strategic partnerships to support the development of a destination wellness concept in southern Portugal, combining hospitality, wellness, and structured health-focused experiences.A Wellness Destination in the AlgarveThe proposed Vcura Spa & Health Club will be located in the Algarve, Portugal, one of Europe’s most recognized regions for tourism, lifestyle, and long-term residential appeal.The project is designed to create a wellness destination where guests can access both short-term treatments and extended wellness stays.Visitors will have the option to participate in programs ranging from several days to multiple weeks, combining relaxation, structured wellness routines, and professional guidance.The Algarve’s climate, natural beauty, and accessibility from major international hubs—including the UK and Middle East—make it a strategic location for a wellness-focused hospitality concept.Built on Clinical ExperienceThe project builds on Vcura’s experience in developing wellness programs and operating clinics in Portugal.The company has established its presence in the Algarve region, where it has been refining structured wellness approaches and gaining hands-on experience with client-focused programs.“Our vision is to create a destination where wellness, environment, and structured programs come together in a meaningful way,” said Mario Ferreira, CEO of Vcura.“The Algarve offers a unique setting to welcome both European and international guests seeking time dedicated to health and well-being.”Investment Opportunity Focused on PropertyVcura confirms that it is seeking investment partners for the property component of the project, with an estimated investment range starting from approximately €500,000 up to €1 million, depending on the development structure.The investment is intended primarily for the acquisition or development of the location that will host the Spa & Health Club.According to the company, Vcura already possesses the technical know-how, operational experience, and core infrastructure, including specialized equipment and trained personnel, required to support the project.This approach allows investment to be focused on tangible assets, while the operational framework is already in place.International Interest from the UK and UAEVcura notes growing interest from international audiences, particularly in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, where demand for wellness tourism, second residences, and lifestyle investments continues to expand.The Algarve has long been a preferred destination for UK residents, while investors from the UAE are increasingly exploring opportunities in European wellness and hospitality projects.The company believes that the combination of location, concept, and operational readiness positions the project as an attractive opportunity for international partners.Residency Considerations for InvestorsPortugal offers investment frameworks that may allow qualifying foreign investors to explore residency pathways, depending on the nature and structure of their investment.Vcura encourages interested parties to seek independent legal and immigration advice to understand applicable requirements and eligibility.Looking AheadAs Vcura continues discussions with potential partners, the company remains focused on developing a project that reflects its core values of responsible wellness, clinical experience, and long-term sustainability.“We see this as a natural evolution of our work,” Ferreira added. “It brings together our experience in wellness with the opportunity to create a destination that welcomes people from around the world.”Further information about the project and partnership opportunities will be shared as development progresses.

Vcura Wellness Resort Project in the Algarve, Portugal | Presented by Mario Ferreira, CEO of Vcura

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