Placidway Medical Tourism Pramod Goel, Founder & CEO of PlacidWay Héctor Corona, Founder & CEO CellsTime Clinique CellsTime Stem Cell Treatment in Mexico Regenerative Medicine in Mexico

PlacidWay and CellsTime expand partnership, combining AI-driven medical tourism with advanced stem cell therapies to improve global access to regenerative care.

CellsTime delivers ethical biotech innovation from certified labs in Mexico. With PlacidWay’s global reach, we’re expanding access and advancing awareness of stem cell therapies worldwide.” — Mr. Héctor Corona, CEO of CellsTime Clinique

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlacidWay and CellsTime Expand Global Partnership to Advance Regenerative Medicine Access PlacidWay Medical Tourism , a world leader in global health solutions, and CellsTime Clinique , a premier biotechnology and regenerative medicine center, are proud to announce the formal expansion of their strategic partnership.This collaboration is set to redefine the landscape of medical tourism by integrating advanced mesenchymal stem cell therapies with cutting-edge AI-driven searchability, ensuring patients from the United States, Canada, the Americas, and Europe have transparent access to life-changing treatments.Expanding a Vision Across MexicoCellsTime Clinique has solidified its position as a powerhouse in regenerative medicine with a growing presence in Mexico’s most strategic medical hubs: Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and Tijuana. This expansion allows international patients to choose locations that best suit their travel needs while receiving a standardized, world-class level of care.At the heart of CellsTime’s clinical excellence is its own certified laboratory, dedicated to the rigorous production of high-purity mesenchymal stem cells and exosomes. By controlling the entire lifecycle of the cellular product from laboratory cultivation to clinical application. CellsTime ensures the highest safety protocols and therapeutic potency, a differentiator that places them at the forefront of the global biotech industry.Regenerative Solutions for Global Health ChallengesThe partnership focuses on addressing chronic and complex conditions through a diverse portfolio of therapies. Utilizing the regenerative power of mesenchymal stem cells, CellsTime Clinique offers specialized protocols for:- Autoimmune & Chronic Diseases: Including Diabetes, Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Psoriasis.- Neurological Conditions: Such as Autism, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s, and Multiple Sclerosis.- Physical Recovery: Focused on Sports Medicine, Rotator Cuff Syndrome, Herniated Discs, and Osteoarthritis.- Systemic Wellness: Including Post-COVID-19 Pulmonary Fibrosis, Heart Disease, and specialized Anti-Aging treatments.- Harnessing the Power of "PlacidWay Search Anywhere" and AIA core pillar of this expanded relationship is the integration of the PlacidWay Search Anywhere ecosystem. This initiative combines PlacidWay’s vast global medical tourism platform with advanced AI center searchability, built on the principles of E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness).In an era where patients are increasingly searching for "Answer Engine Optimization" (AEO) results, PlacidWay and CellsTime are working together to create a transparent knowledge base. This ensure that when a patient in New York or London searches for regenerative options, they are met with verified, high-quality data regarding the efficacy and safety of stem cell treatments.Leadership Perspectives"Our mission at PlacidWay has always been to empower patients with information and access," said Pramod Goel, Founder & CEO of PlacidWay Medical Tourism. "By deepening our partnership with CellsTime Clinique, we are not just adding a provider to our network; we are integrating a high-tech laboratory and clinical powerhouse into our AI-driven ecosystem. This allows us to bridge the gap between complex regenerative science and the patients who need it most, ensuring that 'Search Anywhere' truly means 'Find the Best Anywhere.'"Mr. Héctor Corona, CEO of CellsTime Clinique, emphasized the transformative nature of the collaboration: "CellsTime was founded on the principle that biotechnology should serve humanity with the highest standards of integrity. Our certified labs in Mexico are producing the future of medicine today. Through PlacidWay’s global reach and their sophisticated approach to digital transparency and E-E-A-T, we are evolving from a regional leader into a household name for global regenerative health. This partnership is the engine that will drive international awareness of how mesenchymal stem cells can fundamentally reshape a patient's quality of life."Reshaping a Global Brand: Unique Partnership PointsThe relationship between PlacidWay and CellsTime is unique in its "vertical integration" of marketing and medicine:- Lab-to-Bedside Transparency: Unlike many clinics that outsource their cells, CellsTime’s in-house production is now visible through PlacidWay’s verified platforms, providing patients with unparalleled peace of mind.- AI-Driven Patient Education: By utilizing PlacidWay’s tools, the partnership creates educational knowledgebase that answers the specific, nuanced questions of modern patients, moving beyond simple advertisements to true knowledge leadership.- Geographic Synergy: With locations in Tijuana (bordering the US), Puerto Vallarta (a top vacation destination), and Guadalajara (a medical and cultural hub), the partnership caters to the specific logistical preferences of North American and European travelers.- Market Awareness in the Americas and Europe: While the US and Canada remain primary markets, there is a significant surge in interest from Central and South America, as well as Europe. This partnership leverages multilingual searchability to capture this growing global demand.The Future of Regenerative MedicineAs more patients look for alternatives to traditional surgery or lifelong medication, the PlacidWay and CellsTime partnership stands as a beacon of innovation. By combining Mexican clinical expertise and laboratory precision with American-led digital strategy and AI technology, the two organizations are setting a new standard for what a "global brand" in medical tourism should look like: ethical, technologically advanced, and universally accessible.About PlacidWay Medical TourismPlacidWay is a leading US-based medical tourism company that provides comprehensive information about global medical travel. With a focus on transparency and quality, PlacidWay connects patients with specialized clinics and hospitals worldwide, utilizing advanced AI and E-E-A-T principles to ensure patients make informed decisions about their healthcare.About CellsTime CliniqueCellsTime Clinique is a premier regenerative medicine center with locations in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and Tijuana, Mexico. Specializing in mesenchymal stem cell and exosome therapies, the clinic operates its own certified laboratory to maintain the highest standards of biotechnological production. CellsTime is dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients with chronic, autoimmune, and degenerative conditions.

PlacidWay & CellsTime Partnership: The Future of Regenerative Medicine in Mexico

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